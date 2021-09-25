CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Ansu Fati ready to make long-awaited Barcelona return

By Barca Blaugranes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnsu Fati is finally set to make his long-awaited comeback from injury for Barcelona after over 10 months out with a knee injury. The 18-year-old has not featured since Barca’s 5-2 win over Real Betis in November 2020 but has declared himself “ready” to return. It’s been a really tough...

Toronto make long-awaited return to rugby league action

Toronto Wolfpack’s fall from grace during the back end of the 2020 Super League season is one that will have repercussions for rugby league for many years. However, with the Canadian club preparing to join the North American Rugby League competition upon its inaugural season next year, the Wolfpack previously launched a new initiative in a bid to get new players.
Ansu Fati back in Barcelona squad to face Levante after 10 months out

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is in line to make his return to action this weekend after over 10 months out with a serious knee injury. Ansu, 18, has not played since injuring the meniscus in his left knee in a 5-2 win over Real Betis last November. Several operations have been required to fix the problem, but the Spain international returned to full training earlier in September and he has been included in the squad for Sunday's LaLiga game against Levante.
Ansu Fati
Ronald Koeman
Koeman talks Ansu Fati, Gavi and Barcelona sack rumors

Ronald Koeman faced the press on Saturday and actually took questions this time around ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Levante at the Camp Nou. The Dutchman spoke about the speculation regarding his future, offered an update on Ansu Fati and his thoughts on 17-year-old midfielder Gavi. Here are the best...
Ansu Fati scores in first Barcelona appearance in 10 months

The 18-year-old winger came on with just 10 minutes left and managed to fire in his side's third goal of the game. Ansu Fati scored for Barcelona in his first game in more than 10 months as his side beat Levante 3-0 on Sunday. The 18-year-old had been out of...
Barcelona 3-0 Levante: Memphis Depay, Luuk De Jong and Ansu Fati goals deliver much-needed win for Ronald Koeman

Goals from Memphis Depay, Luuk de Jong, and Ansu Fati helped ease the pressure on Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman with a 3-0 win over Levante at the Nou Camp. Having been frustrated by draws with Granada and Cadiz in their last two matches, Barca started the game brightly and went ahead with a sixth-minute penalty from Depay, who was brought down in the box by Nemanja Radoja.
Barcelona players react to Ansu Fati’s sensational comeback

Barcelona players have been quick to congratulate Ansu Fati on his brilliant comeback after the 18-year-old came off the bench and scored in a 3-0 win over Levante on Sunday. There were emotional scenes at the Camp Nou as Fati made his first appearance for the Catalan giants since November 2020 and capped it off with a fine strike.
Ansu Fati unfazed by inheriting Lionel Messi's number 10 shirt at Barcelona

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has insisted he is not feeling the pressure that comes with wearing the club's iconic number 10 shirt. The jersey became vacant following Lionel Messi's shock departure to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and 18-year-old Fati was entrusted to take the reins. The forward has missed the...
Ex-Barcelona striker Salinas: Great for fans Ansu Fati back and scoring

Former Barcelona striker Julio Salinas was delighted seeing Ansu Fati make a successful playing return. Fati scored in his comeback game for yesterday's 3-0 win against Levante. Salinas wrote for Mundo Deportivo: "After weeks of depression, Barça not only recovered the good game and the goals yesterday, but also found...
Ansu Fati has a gift

Ansu Fati has a gift. There is no other possible explanation. Almost 11 months of low. Four knee operations. Tears every time he saw that the joint did not respond, with a pain that the soul broke too. And on the day of the return of him, in just ten minutes, he dragged everyone to memory and evidence. He is a special football player. Maybe a chosen one. He provoked a penalty that the referee did not point out. And already in the addition, with Miramón as a simple cast actor, he took the front and released a dry shot to reach the release of him. The goal took Nirvana. His father, Bori Fati, broke to cry next to his family. Some fans did so. And the striker, always grateful, could no longer embrace in the stand with Dr. Lluís Til. The hours of deconsore that nobody sees is the ones that mark our lives.
Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Madrid (AFP) – Barcelona’s Ansu Fati made the perfect return after 10 months out through injury by scoring in a 3-0 victory over Levante on Sunday, a result that eases the pressure on coach Ronald Koeman. Fati, wearing the number 10 shirt previously belonging to Lionel Messi, came on to...
PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
Chelsea's wrong approach vs. Man City, Arsenal thump Spurs, Ansu Fati's return a boost for Barcelona

The European soccer weekend offered up a ton of tasty talking points, as per usual. We had lessons galore from Manchester City's win over Chelsea and Arsenal's derby rout of Tottenham, while Barcelona welcomed back a star in Ansu Fati after a long injury layoff -- oh, and he scored in a confidence-boosting win. There were concerns for Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, plus frustration for Jose Mourinho's Roma and for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Man United.
Ansu Fati and Gavi are Barcelona's future rising from the depths of a lost season

The last time a player stood triumphantly towering over a clamour of Camp Nou worshippers it was, of course, Lionel Messi in 2017. Barcelona had just crushed Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 in the greatest European comeback in history, and the little Argentine genius ran to the fans behind the goal, leaping up onto an advertising hoarding and creating a photo opportunity that, within days, had broken all club records and had been liked or "visited" more than 70 million times.
