French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — French official Luc Tardif has been elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February. Tardif has beaten German candidate Franz Reindl by 67 votes to 39 in the fourth round of the election. Tardif has been president of the French hockey federation since 2006. The new president’s first priority is overseeing the hockey tournaments for next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. It will be the first Olympics with NHL players since 2014.

