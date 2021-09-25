CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Toronto-Based Artist Collaborates with Emporio Armani + More Fashion News

By Sarah Mariotti
FASHION Magazine |
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncluding how video game Fortnite receives the high fashion treatment. Canadian artist collaborates with Emporio Armani for brand’s 40th anniversary. To mark the 40th anniversary of Emporio Armani, Toronto-based artist Maxwell N. Burnstein was tapped to interpret the storied fashion brand’s history and future. Burnstein, who is self-taught, has done so in a series of collages that illustrate how the Italian fashion house has stayed true to its heritage while simultaneously adapting to metropolitan living. The masterful collages are set to be displayed on the W1 Screens along Oxford Street in London, England, as a site-specific installation. Yet another instance of Canadian talent being carried across the world.

fashionmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

The 8 Best Dressed Women at the Met Gala

When stars were asked asked to celebrate the American-themed Met Gala, they complied with the dress code — and then some. We were treated to the return of a bustling (and fully vaccinated) red carpet, rife with the kind of all-out, stop-you-in-your-tracks glamour that's been absent for the better part of two years. On Monday night, celebrities reveled in the return of the highly anticipated Met Gala with a set of stunning looks that paid homage to the theme by celebrating American designers, American culture, and some of the country's beloved icons, giving us all a glimpse of the America we love.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
NYLON

Cardi B Is Getting Plenty Of ‘Fits Off At Paris Fashion Week

Cardi B is back in Paris, so you know the rapper will be serving plenty of looks during her stay. The star arrived at the French fashion capital at the start of Paris Fashion Week, making an appearance at the opening of the Thierry Mugler, Couturissime exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs. Designer Manfred Thierry Mugler personally asked for Cardi’s attendance at the event, and she obliged with a showstopping look from the Mugler archives — specifically its Fall 1994 “Le Cirque D’Hiver” collection.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Trendalytics: Sheer, Chinos and Animal Prints Top Online Searches

Consumers starved for fashion during the Covid-19 pandemic are making up for lost time. Themes of extravagance and preppy fashion, as well as work attire, have continued to find their way into today’s top trends. Product intelligence company Trendalytics’ newly published report on consumer online searches further confirms the shift. Transparency isn’t just a hot topic for supply chains—it’s also an emerging women’s style that kicked off with Mugler’s sheer catsuits worn by pop stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, who wore one on the December cover of British Vogue. The revealing look has traversed categories, with “naked shoes,” or footwear with...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Person
Adwoa Aboah
Person
Jeanne Beker
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
David Lachapelle
The Independent

Kate Moss and daughter Lila hit catwalk together for Fendi x Versace collaboration

Lila Moss followed in her mother Kate’s footsteps by walking in a joint collaboration between Versace and Fendi to close Milan Fashion Week on Sunday. The 18-year-old model appeared dressed in an elaborate baroque gold and white high-cut swimsuit, accompanied by a pink Fendi brocade boxy jacket.The look was accessorised with a statement necklace, large shopper bag and a small gold purse on a chain. In the same show, Lila’s mother, supermodel Kate Moss, hit the runway in a black cutaway dress with a baroque gold and black coat worn loosely and a black choker necklace.The event formed part of...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Naomi Campbell Stars in Kith for Calvin Klein Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Calvin Klein and Kith have tapped Naomi Campbell for their latest collaboration. The supermodel is the face of the labels’ second collection together, which will be available starting Sept. 17. The campaign was photographed by Campbell Addy at the historic Villa Necchi Campiglio in Milan.More from WWDPhotos of the Brock Collection x H&M Fashion CollaborationPhotos of Summersalt's Summer 2021 CampaignPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress Collection Campbell appears in the campaign modeling pieces from the upcoming collection, which includes new iterations of co-branded underwear and loungewear styles. She models pieces like the men’s seasonal briefs...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Fashion#Fashion House#Fashion Brands#Canadian#Italian#Gogo Sweaters#Dipg#Carriage House Birth
E! News

Every Size-Inclusive Look at Fashion Week Spring-Summer 2022, From Christian Siriano to Prabal Gurung

As Precious Lee stepped out onto the runway to open Christian Siriano's fashion show, she became a symbol of something he's long championed: inclusivity. "I want people to see that curves and body are celebrated and beautiful," he exclusively told E!'s Zanna Roberts Rassi of the decision to have the supermodel kick off and close his Sept. 7 show. "That was very important."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Miley Cyrus Is Ready for a Show in a Tied-Up Tee, Spandex Shorts & Hot Pink Sneakers

Miley Cyrus has us wanting to hop on a flight to Texas this weekend as she prepares for the Austin City Limits festival. Previewing her soundcheck on Instagram last night, the “Prisoner” musician kept comfortable in a sleeveless T-shirt that read “Jailbait” in hot pink lettering; under the tied-up shirt came a pair of classic black spandex shorts and a chain-linked low-rise belt. The coloring of her tee echoed into her choice of sneakers — a pair of low-top canvas sneakers with a hot pink upper. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) Cyrus herself is making up...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look. The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings. When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe. Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Design
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Masters the Monochrome Trend in the Silkiest Butter Dress & Suede Pumps

Dakota Johnson gave her go at one of 2021’s biggest trends out in New York last night. Arriving at the SVA Theatre amidst the New York Film Festival, the upcoming star of “The Lost Daughter” opted for a monochrome fashion moment. The look kicked off with a silk high-neck dress from Rodarte, complete with winged sleeves and a high-leg slit. The ensemble also included a black leather clutch bag adorned with a stitched emblems. On her feet, the actress elevated the look further with color coordinating pumps. The pointed-toe heels included a rounded vamp and a stiletto boost. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Jaden Smith Shapes Up in a Graphic Suit From His Own Brand for British Vogue Fashion Party

Jaden Smith looked like a walking fashion statement yesterday during London Fashion Week. The “Karate Kid” actor was spotted leaving the British Vogue Fashion Party at the Londoner Hotel in Leicester Square, London. To address the ensemble, Smith donned a black suit, which incorporated a graphic design in an almost sketched white ink; the set in fact comes from his own clothing line MSFTSrep, as branded on the arm and across the suit. He accessorized it with a statement-making beaded necklace and coordinating bag. For the shoes, Smith wore a pair of black Chelsea boots that had a slight metallic tip on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
audacy.com

Emporio Armani celebrates 40 years during Milan Fashion Week

MILAN (AP) — Milan is once again basking in the joy of snarled traffic for Milan Fashion Week, a sneak peek at what real normalcy might look like one day. Health passes are being checked at the door of in-person shows and presentations, giving a sense of security to events that not so long ago were held with shoulder-to-shoulder seating. Now, masks are worn, social distances kept.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Irina Shayk Shines in Colorful Mugler Sequin Fishtail Dress With Sparkling Pumps at Paris Fashion Week

Irina Shayk rocked a gown nearly 25 years old to the Mugler exhibit during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday night at the opening of the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition. She wore a Mugler dress from its 1997 couture collection. The dress included a plunging neckline and a fishtail design. The gown featured a multicolored patterned print and a sequined detail along with a flowing train. Shayk also added a pair of sheer black gloves as she posed on the red carpet ahead of the event. The Russian runway star wore closed-toed heels with her dramatic gown. The heels were dark with multicolored sparkles...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Balenciaga Skins: Epic and Balenciaga fashion collaboration

EPIC has always been famous for collaborations, both expected and uncanny. The recent Fortnite Balenciaga Skins are a fashion collection brought forward by an unexpected Epic X Balenciaga crossover and introduces items like hoodies, bags, and fashion wears, all customized with Fortnite. These two industries are also partnering on an in-game Balenciaga-themed hub and a real-world clothing line that players will be able to buy from virtual stores. The article discusses the recent Fortnite X Balenciaga crossover and what are items players can expect from it.
APPAREL
WTAJ

The ’80s are back: 10 ’80s fashion trends that are cool again

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which ’80s fashion trends are back in style?  The ’80s were an exciting decade in which we saw a huge wave of influences from pop culture, including some of the best music, TV shows, movies and toys of all time. Those who got to experience it […]
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy