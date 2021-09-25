Toronto-Based Artist Collaborates with Emporio Armani + More Fashion News
Including how video game Fortnite receives the high fashion treatment. Canadian artist collaborates with Emporio Armani for brand’s 40th anniversary. To mark the 40th anniversary of Emporio Armani, Toronto-based artist Maxwell N. Burnstein was tapped to interpret the storied fashion brand’s history and future. Burnstein, who is self-taught, has done so in a series of collages that illustrate how the Italian fashion house has stayed true to its heritage while simultaneously adapting to metropolitan living. The masterful collages are set to be displayed on the W1 Screens along Oxford Street in London, England, as a site-specific installation. Yet another instance of Canadian talent being carried across the world.fashionmagazine.com
