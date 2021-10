What are the top car brands with the most loyal customers? There was a time when Subaru Forester and Outback owners were the most loyal, but why has that changed?. How loyal are customers who are buying the 2021 Subaru Forester, 2022 Outback, and 2021 Crosstrek? Subaru has enjoyed one of the highest customer loyalty rates, but things have changed. Here is why the Subaru of America has slipped again in brand loyalty.

