A frustrating defeat for Chelsea as the Blues failed to do much of anything against Manchester City. The most concerning aspect of the game was not the goal Man City scored, as a deflection could happen in any game against any opponent. The problem was not even the game plan, as the Blues could have held Man City to a draw. The main issue was the lack of avenues in transition and creativity in the attack. The home side could not create any chances.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO