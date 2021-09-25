Madeline Muir-Loughrey, beloved mother and friend to all, passed away on September 23, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages, FL. Madeline blazed her own trail through this life and lived it her own way, passing away at 90 years old. Born in Manhattan, NY, in 1931 to Michael and Elizabeth Tully, she pushed beyond every barrier anyone ever put in front of her. When her father told her only her brothers would go to college, she earned a full scholarship to Hunter College for a BA and eventually earned a PhD from Pacific States University. Her lifelong love of adventure drove her to earn her pilot’s license in 1953 and work as an Eastern Airlines stewardess, where she flew around the world. Her career continued with positions managing a flight school, travel agency, and real estate brokerage. She founded the International Organization of Women in Real Estate, and retired from a position at Homequity, Inc. in 1996. As a real estate expert, she spoke at conferences around the world, including China. Idleness never suited her, so she went back to work as a disaster manager at Federal Emergency Management Organization in 1997. She deployed to her beloved Manhattan after 9-11, serving her fellow New Yorkers in the midst of tragedy. In the Villages, Madeline was a proud member of the Ladies softball league and enjoyed volunteering with the American Red Cross, St. Vincent de Paul, the Villages Library, and Cornerstone Hospice.