A hacking scam hiding in plain sight on Facebook

abc10.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you seen photos or memes on your social media feeds asking you to answer survey questions or a silly question?. One example from Facebook reads: “The last four digits of your phone number describes you.” Many users replied publicly in the comments with their responses. Or maybe it's a...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 22

KYS.
7d ago

I permanently deleted my Facebook account ages ago. I suggest everyone do the same

Reply(6)
11
Helen B
8d ago

Why am I not surprised. That and their censorship is the reason I got off of facebook.

Reply(2)
10
ThatsWhatTheySaid!
7d ago

yup I gave them all false information, just like Facebook does us...eye for a eye outsmart the hackers too...!

Reply(1)
4
Related
104.5 KDAT

Don’t Fall For this Scam…I Almost Did

I'm very proud to say that I've been very cautious when it comes to possible scams or scammers, but yesterday I almost fell for a new ploy that people are using. One evening, I was scrolling on social media when a text message bubble came up. It was from a number I didn't know, so that was an immediate red flag. It read (in the grossest text ever);
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
WWLP 22News

Experts warn of text scams

(WWLP) – Experts are warning people of text scams offering discounts that are “too good to be true.”. According to the Better Business Bureau, the scam works when a scammer sends a text message claiming they are from a reputable company. It claims that it would like to help people out during the pandemic by offering them amazing deals, whether it’s free or discounted services, even gift cards or cash.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wired UK

Facebook account hacked? Here’s how to get it back

Joanne Hogue, a US-based PR executive, was working in the UK when she realised her Facebook account had been hacked. The first sign was an email from Facebook alerting her to a login attempt from New Jersey in the US. Seconds later, Hogue’s password was changed. Panicked, she tried to sign in to Facebook, but it was too late, she was locked out.
TheDailyBeast

Anonymous Hack Triggers Massive Data Dump on Proud Boys, QAnon

In what is being called “the Panama Papers of hate groups” by some researchers, hacktivist collective Anonymous has dumped more than 150 gigabytes of identifying, previously private data on the customers of Epik, a web service provider infamous for lending safe harbor to sites with far-right and extremist views. On Epik’s clientele list were a number of sites banned from other platforms for violating policies on hate speech and misinformation, like those associated with the Proud Boys, 8chan, Parler, and QAnon conspiracy groups. In a statement attached to the stolen data’s torrent file, Anonymous said it’s “a decade’s worth” of company data, and includes passwords, internal emails, and clients’ home addresses and phone numbers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Victoria Advocate

BBB Scam Alert: Fake friends on Facebook

People connected to the internet use it for a wide range of purposes, often to catch up with friends on social media or randomly surf the web. Unfortunately, your social media friend may not be who they appear to be. Scammers earn victims’ trust by taking advantage of social networking sites and often pretend to be someone the victim already knows. They may send out a message or two with COVID-19 news, a fundraising request or perhaps a great deal on a product.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTVCFOX

How to find and delete old accounts online

Ever get frustrated when you try to close an account online, but you can’t figure out how, so you just forget about it? Keeping all that unused personal data lying around the internet could put your digital privacy and security at risk. Now, Consumer Reports reveals some tips and tricks to help you say goodbye to unwanted accounts once and for all.
INTERNET
Washington Post

Facebook privacy settings to change now

Let’s face it. Facebook is hard to quit. Many of us stay on it even when we know that the company, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, tracks much of what we do online. It has so much information about us that it can show ads with such eerie accuracy that many people believe it’s using smartphone microphones to eavesdrop.
INTERNET
komando.com

12 things you should never do online

We all make silly mistakes sometimes. We answer robocalls (those numbers do look awfully familiar), click links we should have checked first, and open spam emails. Everyone is vulnerable and can be caught off guard. It’s what we do next that really counts. Do you believe the caller claiming to be an IRS employee, use your credit card on a sketchy site, or download files from a sender you don’t recognize?
INTERNET
Vice

Forget Facebook Destroying Democracy. Mark Zuckerberg Is Worried About His Surfboard.

Unraveling viral disinformation and explaining where it came from, the harm it's causing, and what we should do about it. After weeks of devastating scandals that rocked Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has finally spoken out publicly. But rather than addressing the multitude of issues facing his trillion-dollar company, the billionaire CEO instead griped about a report that misidentified his surfboard.
INTERNET
boropark24.com

Investigation Reveals that 1,000 Facebook Employees Reads WhatsApp Messages that May be Harmful to Others

The privacy promised by WhatsApp, which often proclaims its “end-to-end encrypted” messaging service, may not be as ironclad as the company claims. New users who sign up for WhatsApp are informed that “your messages and calls are secured so only you and the person you’re communicating with can read or listen to them, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp,” however ProPublica, a non-profit news agency that investigates issues of public interest, reported, “Those assurances are not true.”
INTERNET
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: My boyfriend humiliated me on social media

DEAR HARRIETTE: My boyfriend wrote an embarrassing photo caption about us on Facebook for our anniversary. The caption was long and wordy, and he highlighted the fact that he didn’t initially want to be in a relationship with me. He swears he meant well, but I’m humiliated. How do I handle this?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Facebook has secret ‘Other’ folder full of messages that nobody reads

Facebook has a secret folder that’s full of messages it thinks its users don’t want to see.Last year, the company revamped its Messenger service to get rid of the old system, which categories messages into ones that people might want to see in an “Inbox” and “Other”. It swapped it instead for the normal messages and a folder called “Message Requests” — a place where strangers can ask to contact users.But there is still another folder that keeps people from seeing every message they’ve been sent. The hidden messages reside in a special folder called “Filtered Message Requests”, and the...
INTERNET
Interesting Engineering

Facebook Is Spying on 2 Billion WhatsApp Users. Here's What That Means

Facebook's encrypted messaging service WhatsApp may not be as private as you think it is, according to an exhaustive report published by ProPublica on Tuesday. WhatsApp, which is the world's most popular global mobile messenger app with over two billion monthly active users, says its parent company Facebook can’t access conversations between users. However, it's also been reported that Facebook pays over 1,000 workers throughout the world to read and monitor supposedly private WhatsApp messages, throwing doubt on the social media giant's privacy practices.
INTERNET

