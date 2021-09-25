How to Watch Purdue Football's Week 4 Matchup With Illinois on Saturday

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue football is back at home after losing 27-13 to Notre Dame last week. This Saturday, the team will begin its Big Ten schedule by welcoming Illinois to Ross-Ade Stadium.

The two programs met last season, and the Boilermakers earned a 31-24 win in Champaign. The all-time series between the teams is tied at 45-45-6, so a victory will tip the scale for one program or the other.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm enters his fifth season at the helm for the Boilermakers and will look to get them a third victory this season after finishing with a 2-4 record a year ago. Purdue started the 2020 season with two victories, only to drop its final four.

Both programs will take the field at 3:30 p.m. ET. As of Saturday morning, Purdue is predicted to be an 11-point favorite, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 55.5 points.

Here's everything you know about how to watch, alongside some key details on the game:

How to watch Purdue vs. Illinois

Who: Purdue Boilermakers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Purdue Boilermakers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini When: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Where: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana

Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Start with a 7-day free trial! Radio: Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM; 1260 AM).

Purdue Radio Network (96.5 FM; 1260 AM). Point spread: Purdue is an 11-point favorite, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 55.5 points.

Purdue is an 11-point favorite, according to the SIsportsbook.com website. The over/under is 55.5 points. This year's records: Purdue 2-1; Illinois 1-3

Purdue 2-1; Illinois 1-3 Last season's records: Purdue 2-4; Illinois 2-6

Purdue 2-4; Illinois 2-6 Series history: The all-time series is tied 45-45-6, and Purdue won the last meeting between the two programs.

The all-time series is tied 45-45-6, and Purdue won the last meeting between the two programs. Last meeting: On Oct. 31, 2020, Purdue beat Illinois 31-24 in Champaign.

On Oct. 31, 2020, Purdue beat Illinois 31-24 in Champaign. Coaches: Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 21-26 overall record with the program. Brohm previously spent three seasons as a head coach at Western Kentucky. Illinois' Bret Bielema is in his first year with the Illini.

Jeff Brohm is in his fifth season as the head coach at Purdue. He has a 21-26 overall record with the program. Brohm previously spent three seasons as a head coach at Western Kentucky. Illinois' Bret Bielema is in his first year with the Illini. Weather: According to weather.com, it will be partly cloudy in West Lafayette and 68 degrees at kickoff. There is no chance of rain in the forecast.

