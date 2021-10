The five members of the international jury at the 39th Golden Rose Film Festival have decided to hand the Award for Best Bulgarian Feature to an entertaining genre film with elements of communist nostalgia, In the Heart of the Machine by Martin Makariev, “for its very well-told story of prisoners placed in an impossible situation, who retain their human face and dignity”. The Best Screenplay Award went to Borislav Zahariev for the same production, accompanied by a statement that emphasised the “well-developed topic, concerning dignity and human choice in an extreme situation”. At the same time, the Golden Rose Award for Best Short Film went to Donkey by Martin Negrev, with the jury singling out the “humanistic plot about the loneliness of an old man and his only, voiceless friend, inhabitants of a vanishing world”.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO