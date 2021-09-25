CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn, AL

Auburn fans react to game day vs Georgia State

By Zac Blackerby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ExgZG_0c7pVGwd00

Another week and Auburn football game days are back on The Plains.

The Tigers host the Georgia State Panthers for the first time ever and Saturday is also Auburn’s 2021 Homecoming game.

This will be Bryan Harsin’s last nonconference opponent before taking on a gauntlet of a schedule in the SEC. It will be fun to see how they use the final nonconference game as an opportunity to tune up some things before heading to Baton Rouge to play LSU next week.

Auburn fans went to Twitter to show their excitement for game day on THe Plains.

List

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five losers in Auburn's win over LSU

No, Auburn didn’t lose. No individual effort from a player lost, either. I’m not that low. However, a lot of things and people lost outside of Auburn following the conclusion of this game. Including ESPN College Gameday pickers, who all chose LSU to win. Please, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso, never pick Auburn to win another game ever again.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sloppy loss causes Florida's steep drop in latest AP Poll

Florida’s offense was plagued by penalties in a Week 5 loss to Kentucky, and the Gators plummet from No. 10 to No. 20 in the AP Poll as a result. Three other teams in last week’s top 10 lost, but none were punished as severely as Florida. Kentucky, previously unranked, jumped into the Top 25 and ahead of the Gators at No. 16. Ole Miss is right behind UK at No. 17 after a loss to top-ranked Alabama, and Auburn makes it three straight SEC teams at No. 18.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis: QB Davis Mills delivers worst start in Texans history against the Bills

Expectations had grown disproportionately out of hand for Houston Texans rookie quarterback Davis Mills leading into Sunday’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Just a few playays later, Mills has reminded everyone of his former status as a project quarterback. Following a pseudo-impressive, although limited, performance against the Carolina Panthers the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Justin Fields' deep ball is something special

Justin Fields is giving Bears fans a glimpse at what they can expect in the future with his beauty of a deep ball against the Lions. Fields was lauded for his deep-ball accuracy coming out of Ohio State, and it was on display during training camp and the preseason. Now, we’re getting to see that in the regular season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Zach Wilson launches 53-yard TD pass vs. Titans

It’s been a rough start for New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in his first NFL season, but Sunday’s performance in Week 4 from the No. 2 overall pick is giving fans flashes of brilliance and a promising future. In a tie game in the fourth quarter Sunday against...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#Game Day#American Football#Tigers#Sec#Baton Rouge#Lsu#Gameday#War Eagle#Auburn Family Podcasts#Auburn News
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons highlights: Matt Ryan throws fourth TD pass

The Falcons’ offense is making some headway this week against Washington. Quarterback Matt Ryan delivered his fourth touchdown pass of the day, this one to running back Mike Davis. Following a questionable roughing the passer call on fourth down, Atlanta quickly cashed in for six. Watch below as Ryan connects...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten Power Rankings: Plenty of movement across league after Week 5 action

We learned a lot this week when it comes to who’s for real and who’s not in the Big Ten. There were numerous big-time matchups across the Big Ten this weekend, and in those, we were able to determine which teams we can truly buy into — such as Michigan, Iowa and maybe even Nebraska — and who appear to be frauds — looking at you Maryland, Rutgers and Wisconsin. With that being said, it’s safe to say there was a ton of movement in this week’s updated power rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy