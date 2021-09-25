CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

WATCH: Texas target, five-star QB Arch Manning plows through defenders

By Cami Griffin
 8 days ago
Is there anything Arch Manning can’t do?

The five-star quarterback is considered the nation’s No. 1 recruit for the 2023 class. He has the potential to be one of the highest rated quarterback prospects in history, regardless of class.

Manning is Texas’ primary target for the 2023 cycle and it feels as if they’ve put all their eggs in one basket to try to land the New Orleans native. The nephew of Peyton and Eli is seriously considering programs Georgia, Clemson, Alabama, Texas and Ole Miss.

We’ve all seen numerous highlight reels of his arm, but Manning showcased what he’s capable of doing on the ground on Friday night. Isidore Newman took on Metairie Park Country Day, and when Manning felt immediate pressure, he took off on a run.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound quarterback plowed through the opposing defense.

Manning’s fall visit schedule includes another trip to Austin on Oct. 16 when the Longhorns take on Oklahoma State. He will have already visited Georgia and Alabama at that point and plans to conclude his visits with trips to Ole Miss and Clemson.

Landing Manning would be a monumental recruiting win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff.

The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals How Lane Kiffin “Frustrated” Him

Lane Kiffin and Nick Saban will face off on the football field once again this Saturday, but it will be Kiffin’s first game at Bryant-Denny Stadium since his days as Alabama’s offensive coordinator. Ahead of Kiffin’s return, Saban opened up about what the Ole Miss head coach was like as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

