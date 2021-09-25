Heather Wilson of CLARA Analytics: “Prepare for any crisis”

Roughly 1 in 5 Americans learn and think in fundamentally different ways than the rest, and regrettably, these 20 percent pay an unjust price simply for being different in these respects. That translates to millions of people in the United States who have unfairly been stigmatized and misunderstood as being weak or lazy, though nothing could be further from the truth. Such differences are unrelated to intelligence and to work ethic. They relate instead to differences in how information is collected from the environment and processed as well as unique challenges around language, communication, social skills and sensory sensitivity, to name a few. In short, these learning differences stem from how the brain is wired. They illustrate a natural diversity of neurologies within the human population, all of which deserve to be respected, though sadly, those neurologies that collectively constitute the 1 in 5 are often viewed as aberrant and undesirable, resulting in labels such as disorder, disability, condition, etc.

