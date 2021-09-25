CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Heather Wilson of CLARA Analytics: “Prepare for any crisis”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteractions with stakeholders — (There are a lot of stakeholders to engage and communicate with as a CEO, as well as many who want to speak with me, so prioritizing and shaping those interactions are critical.) Prepare for any crisis (Anything can happen as a CEO so be resilient and create that...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

Jói Sigurdsson of CrankWheel: “Any sufficiently-common rote work will be partially or fully automated”

Any sufficiently-common rote work will be partially or fully automated. Whether physical or intellectual, all repetitive work will be automated away, assuming enough of it is done to justify an investment in automation. Driving trucks, entering data for bookkeeping, laying bricks, translating, and a huge array of other jobs will be mostly or fully automated.
TECHNOLOGY
Thrive Global

Emily Mishler Of The Cultivated Group: “The ability to take personal responsibility for our lives”

The ability to take personal responsibility for our lives; the ability to cultivate perspective on the things that are joyful, beautiful, and going “right” in our lives; the mind of a student of Life; and the seeking of humor and grace throughout the turbulence! I’ve heard it said many times that “what we seek, we will find” and “what we seek is seeking us”. From that perspective, it’s all about taking responsibility to create the experience we want to have in each facet and situation presented in our lives. It never hurts to find the good and joy in any situation — often perspective and playfulness are the name of the game!
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Dr. Scott Glassman: “Practice directed mindfulness”

The key to more consistent happiness, and resilience, is gratitude. Any time you enter a state of thankfulness, recognizing the gifts in your life, you are accessing a very deep source of well-being, one that can withstand the force of life’s turbulence. It sometimes feels like it is so hard...
MENTAL HEALTH
prdaily.com

Ripley PR’s Heather Ripley on being prepared for anything

How are you preparing for the next challenges facing the PR industry?. While many comms pros are thinking about adding new skills and competencies to preserve newfound influence in the organization, some are also looking at personal development. We always ask PR pros what tool is helping them succeed in their jobs, and for Heather Ripley, founder and CEO of Ripley PR, it’s the audiobook service Audible, an Amazon company.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
Person
Heather Wilson
Person
George Halvorson
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
U.S. POLITICS
Thrive Global

Dr. Jennifer Charles of Building Block Resolutions: “Positive thinking”

Positive thinking — As cliché as it seems, positive thinking is essential. It’s so easy to get bogged down with news stories and even things that have nothing to do with us. I used to find it difficult to think positively. That’s why I came up with the Boosting Healthy Habits App. This app is based on a behavioral analytic technique that utilizes a timer to help the user use repetition and practice to get any behavior to turn into a habit — even positive thinking. Thinking positively is a habit, and it can definitely turn into a habit.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L Brands#Clara Analytics#Aig#Citigroup#Evp
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
Thrive Global

Emily Ansell Elfer of Autism Parenting Magazine: “Believe in yourself”

Believe in yourself. Journalism is a competitive industry with lots of people looking to make their mark. Self-belief and confidence are essential if you want to succeed. Don’t be afraid to put yourself forward for opportunities even if you don’t meet all the qualifying criteria. You never know, something more suited to you might come up at the same company.
KIDS
Thrive Global

Victoria Fraser: “YOU CAN DO ANYTHING”

YOU CAN DO ANYTHING- our own limitations exist in our mind. I never thought I start a business let alone run half a marathon (when I have never run before!) As part of my series about young people who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Fraser.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Kaiser Permanente
Thrive Global

Shaping the World for Neurological Difference

Roughly 1 in 5 Americans learn and think in fundamentally different ways than the rest, and regrettably, these 20 percent pay an unjust price simply for being different in these respects. That translates to millions of people in the United States who have unfairly been stigmatized and misunderstood as being weak or lazy, though nothing could be further from the truth. Such differences are unrelated to intelligence and to work ethic. They relate instead to differences in how information is collected from the environment and processed as well as unique challenges around language, communication, social skills and sensory sensitivity, to name a few. In short, these learning differences stem from how the brain is wired. They illustrate a natural diversity of neurologies within the human population, all of which deserve to be respected, though sadly, those neurologies that collectively constitute the 1 in 5 are often viewed as aberrant and undesirable, resulting in labels such as disorder, disability, condition, etc.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Thrive Global

How the Gaming Community is Advocating for Social Causes

Gaming is one of the largest sectors of the entertainment industry, and it gets bigger every year. The gaming community is massive—227 million Americans are gamers, and 26.5 million Americans regularly watch game streamers through sites like Twitch. The community has a culture all its own with subcultures built in, and not all of them have a sparkling reputation. However, a growing number of the gaming communities are embracing something that hasn’t been seen before. Gaming for charity and social causes is not new, but it’s a growing non-profit opportunity, and every year, more gamers use their hobby for positive change. As this unique side of the industry grows, innovation is exploding, and many organizations are harnessing this demographic for good.
ADVOCACY
Thrive Global

Sarah Sekula: “Develop as many skills as possible”

Develop as many skills as possible. Newsrooms want you to be a one-man band these days handling everything from shooting to editing to writing. I do all these things now, but I learned along the way. I did not have that skillset from the get-go. As a part of our...
ENTERTAINMENT
Thrive Global

How To Boost Your Company’s Spirit from Entrepreneur Walter Morales

With stress, worry, and uncertainty at an all-time high, companies must look for ways to improve employee morale and foster a good corporate culture. Employee work spirit and burnout are problems that may be remedied by using a number of different methods. Changes need to be made if morale on...
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Kristen Roberts of Trestle Law: “Work on your business not IN your business”

Work on your business not IN your business. When I first started my law practice, I was doing all the things — legal work, blogging, invoicing, intake, interviewing, etc. It was overwhelming. It never gave me the time to consider my “why,” the structure I wanted for my firm, and ability to step away and look at the 30,000 foot picture. These things are important if you have notions of growth.
ECONOMY
Thrive Global

Dominique Fougerat: “To be transparent about the vision and the strategy”

…To be transparent about the vision and the strategy. I always rely on who we are at Axway, because I think that who we are informs what we try to do. It’s important to “walk the walk”: we deliver and demonstrate what we want to do as managers or executives. Being transparent also means recognizing and acknowledging what is working well, what works less and how we are going to do better. It’s saying, “We are going to go there, what for, and why, and this is how we are going to do it,” and then coming back to the plan regularly, whether it’s every quarter or every six months, to evaluate how it’s working and make necessary changes.
BUSINESS
Thrive Global

Julie Morin of Envol: “Never stop believing in the incredible powers of your body”

Never stop believing in the incredible powers of your body. We are more powerful than we think. There is pure magic in us and if we create the right conditions in our life to let that magic express itself, miracles can happen. Our cells respond to each of our thoughts and beliefs — and it starts right here with changing ‘I can’t’ into ‘I can’.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy