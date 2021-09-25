Rohit Talwar of Fast Future: “The primary focus now is on being a prime source of executive insight, education, and inspiration on how to create a sustainable future for all”
For our business, the primary focus now is on being a prime source of executive insight, education, and inspiration on how to create a sustainable future for all. With that in mind, we are redefining our speaking proposition, and creating new in-company and public training programmes on how to do foresight and on the business impact of the crypto economy. We also have another book scheduled for January, a website revamp in the offering, a new webinar series underway, another under development, and some wilder ideas at the early stages of germination. That should keep us busy for a few months.thriveglobal.com
Comments / 0