Rohit Talwar of Fast Future: “The primary focus now is on being a prime source of executive insight, education, and inspiration on how to create a sustainable future for all”

By Charlie Katz
Thrive Global
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor our business, the primary focus now is on being a prime source of executive insight, education, and inspiration on how to create a sustainable future for all. With that in mind, we are redefining our speaking proposition, and creating new in-company and public training programmes on how to do foresight and on the business impact of the crypto economy. We also have another book scheduled for January, a website revamp in the offering, a new webinar series underway, another under development, and some wilder ideas at the early stages of germination. That should keep us busy for a few months.

