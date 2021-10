Manchester United can move to the top of the English Premier League table on Saturday morning when it welcomes Aston Villa to Old Trafford. The Red Devils, entering this contest on the heels of a midweek exit in the Carabao Cup versus West Ham, are tied with Chelsea and Liverpool with 13 points and can potentially take over sole possession of first place with a victory. In 10th place are the Villans, who have accumulated seven points through five games and are led by frontman Danny Ings (two goals, two assists). For Man U, the highlight has been the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already scored three goals in two league contests for the club.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO