Top 5 Stories on Brownstoner This Week: A Neo-Grec in Bed Stuy Gets a Pared-Back Reno
No sooner did Nathan Cuttle’s clients, an art professor and a sound engineer with a young child, close on their three-story Neo-Grec brick row house than they procured a demolition permit. “They wanted to get started,” said Cuttle, founder and principal designer of Brooklyn-based Studio Nato, which masterminded the gut renovation, architectural redesign and new furnishings that followed.www.brownstoner.com
Comments / 0