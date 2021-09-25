College football: Betting angles to look for in these three key games

The VSiN college football analyst and longtime Gold Sheet handicapper looks at some betting angles for three of Saturday’s games. Getting stonewalled by Georgia’s defense is one thing, but having to huff and puff to merely reach 14 points against Georgia Tech is a sure red flag for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s misfiring offense. With protection problems and receivers having trouble gaining separation, Tom Brady might find it hard to get the Tigers’ offense in gear, much less still-green quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, whose big arm doesn’t look like it will get properly utilized until coordinator Tony Elliott gets the offense back into the garage for a tuneup.