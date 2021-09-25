CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

College football: Betting angles to look for in these three key games

By Bruce Marshall, VSiN
New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe VSiN college football analyst and longtime Gold Sheet handicapper looks at some betting angles for three of Saturday’s games. Getting stonewalled by Georgia’s defense is one thing, but having to huff and puff to merely reach 14 points against Georgia Tech is a sure red flag for Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s misfiring offense. With protection problems and receivers having trouble gaining separation, Tom Brady might find it hard to get the Tigers’ offense in gear, much less still-green quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, whose big arm doesn’t look like it will get properly utilized until coordinator Tony Elliott gets the offense back into the garage for a tuneup.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Major Coach Has Lost ‘All Credibility’

Times are tough at the Florida State football program right now. The Seminoles fell to 0-3 on the season with Saturday’s loss to Wake Forest. Florida State opened the season with a close loss to Notre Dame, appearing to show some improvement. However, Mike Norvell’s team was upset by Jacksonville State in Week 2 and then lost to the Demon Deacons in Week 3.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Georgia State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Nick Saban
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin retweets mugshots of Alabama students arrested on Ole Miss' campus

What are Lane Kiffin’s last-minute preparations before Ole Miss plays its biggest game of the season to this point? Retweeting Alabama students’ mugshots. Kiffin is an active Twitter user, as anybody who follows him knows (and likely even those who don’t follow him know, too). And he came across a tweet from somebody sharing that 4 Alabama freshmen had been arrested Thursday night for trying to steal signs from Ole Miss’ campus to take back to their school.
ALABAMA STATE
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Ohio State

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day delivered some tough news as the Buckeyes head into their Week 4 matchup against Akron during his weekly radio show Thursday. In all likelihood, there will be a new (...)
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Western Carolina#American Football#Gold Sheet#Tigers#Furman#Sooners#Fcs#The Green Wave#Cornhuskers#Mountaineers
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss' blowout loss at Alabama

It was a rough day in Tuscaloosa for Lane Kiffin’s No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels. The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide dominated from start to finish, winning 42-21. Kiffin was set on rolling the dice from the get-go, frequently deciding to go for it on fourth down. Kiffin’s aggressiveness helped give Alabama some short fields, helping the Crimson Tide establish a 28-0 lead at the half.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Tim Tebow Uses 1 Word To Describe Alabama’s Bryce Young

Head coach Nick Saban may not have been pleased with Alabama‘s season-opening win over Miami, but former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow sure was. Following the 44-13 win over the Hurricanes, Saban suggested his team didn’t play a full 60 minutes. Meanwhile, Tebow couldn’t stop gushing over the performance from quarterback Bryce Young.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
FanBuzz

Brady Quinn Married an Olympic Gymnast & Had 3 Kids

Former NFL football player Brady Quinn has a crazy athletic family. Laura Quinn, his older sister, is married to former Ohio State linebacker A.J. Hawk. Kelly Katherine Quinn, his younger sister, is married to Jack Johnson (the NHL player, not the singer). Quinn himself was a football standout, from his All-American days at Dublin Coffman High School to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy