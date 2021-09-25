CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

City ends run of losses to Chelsea with 1-0 win in EPL

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 8 days ago

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City broke its run of losses to Chelsea by handing its Premier League title rival a first defeat of the season thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ deflected goal in a 1-0 win. In the latest match to highlight City’s need for a striker, Pep Guardiola’s team required a dose of fortune for the winner as Jesus took aim from just inside the area and the ball squirmed into the bottom corner off Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s heel in the 53rd minute. Chelsea had beaten City in their last three meetings but was largely outplayed at Stamford Bridge. The result lifted City above Chelsea in the standings but there was a greater significance to the victory.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
90min.com

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Player ratings as Gabriel Jesus secures statement victory

Manchester City sent a real message to the Premier League as they left Stamford Bridge with an emphatic 1-0 win over Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea on Saturday. City's high press gave them control early on, but despite dominating the stats sheet, they struggled to test Edouard Mendy in goal. They passed Chelsea to death but failed to have a shot on target in the first half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Jesus
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Derrick

Late goals secure Chelsea 3-1 win over Southampton in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Late goals by Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell sent Chelsea to the top of the Premier League after a 3-1 win over 10-man Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday. James Ward-Prowse scored an equalizer for Southampton from the penalty spot only to be sent off in the...
SOUTHAMPTON, PA
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epl#Manchester City#Ap Sports
SB Nation

Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City have beaten Chelsea 1-0 in what turned out to be a great match and weekend for Manchester City fans. A great win as Pep has had one over Tuchel. The players especially, Gabriel Jesus and the center backs played really well. A fantastic win, clean sheet and we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: Chelsea hosts Man City in early EPL showdown

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Saturday:. It's a battle of the Premier League heavyweights when Chelsea hosts defending champion Manchester City. Chelsea looks to be City's biggest rival for the title after opening league play with four wins and a draw and only conceding one goal - a penalty. Chelsea has beaten City in their last three meetings, most recently the Champions League final in May. City is three points behind Chelsea after losing to Tottenham and drawing at home to Southampton last weekend. Manchester United and Liverpool are tied on points with Chelsea heading into matches against Aston Villa at home and Brentford away, respectively. Among the four other games is Everton's home game against Norwich, which has lost all five games so far.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City win v Chelsea and are no looking great in the title race picture. A fun match that had many good City performances as City played up to level with a nice strong squad. Man City came out with low energy, but then ramped it up as a brilliant second half by Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias sealed a win.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal will want to build on their stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League when they face Brighton on Saturday.The Gunners had a disappointing start to the season, bottom of the table before the international break, but they have climbed to 10th with three wins on the bounce.Mikel Arteta’s side completely dominated Spurs in their last league outing and the manager was impressed with the result. He said post-match: “It doesn’t get much better than the atmosphere we saw here today. It was one of the nicest feelings I had, certainly in this stadium.“It was a big...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
sandiegouniontribune.com

Norwich’s 6th straight EPL loss as Everton wins 2-0

LIVERPOOL, England — Norwich lost its sixth straight Premier League game of the season on Saturday, beaten 2-0 by Everton at Goodison Park with goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure. Townsend put the hosts in front with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded after referee David Coote watched replays of Ozan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale back in England squad

Fikayo Tomori, Ollie Watkins and Aaron Ramsdale returned to the England squad as Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold missed the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary through injury.The Three Lions sit top of Group I heading into the penultimate international camp of the year, with manager Gareth Southgate naming a 23-man selection for the double-header.AC Milan defender Tomori has been included in the squad nearly two years on from winning his first and only cap in Kosovo – the Three Lions’ final match before the pandemic led football to shut down.Confirming your #ThreeLions squad for October! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nY96EqnmpL— England (@England) September 30, 2021Watkins returns for the first time since being cut from the provisional Euro 2020 squad, with uncapped Ramsdale back having been brought into the squad that reached the final following an injury to Dean Henderson.Maguire and Alexander-Arnold dropped out of the group for next month’s internationals through injury while Patrick Bamford, Nick Pope and Jude Bellingham also missed out.Phil Foden returned after missing the September triple-header through a foot complaint, but Mason Greenwood was again conspicuous by his absence.
SPORTS
The Independent

Fully vaccinated players given green light to travel to red-list countries

Fully vaccinated players will be able to travel for international duty in red-list countries this month.A bespoke quarantine exemption has been agreed between the Premier League the Government and the health authorities which will enable fully vaccinated players to travel and then play for their clubs on their return.The Government confirmed the plans on Friday afternoon. The agreement was reached after assurances were given that players would be in Covid-secure ‘bubbles’ with their national teams and on return to their clubs.Arrivals from red-list countries, even those who are double vaccinated, are usually required to quarantine for 10 days in...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy