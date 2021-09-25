CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Latest: U.S. off to quick start on Day 2 at Ryder Cup

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago
Ryder Cup Golf Team USA's Daniel Berger and Team USA's Brooks Koepka react after winning the second hole during a foursomes match the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on Day 2 of the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):

8:10 a.m.

It's more of the same for America at the Ryder Cup. And more of the same for Europe.

The United States came into the day with a 6-2 lead and won the first three holes in the opening two foursome matches Saturday.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa went 3 up on Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton when Johnson chipped in from around 50 feet away on the par-3 third.

In the opening match, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm were hoping to rekindle their magic from Day 1, when they were the only European team to win a match. But they fell behind 3 down after three to Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger before trimming the deficit to 2 down when Rahm nearly chipped in on No. 4.

Europeans Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger won the first hole in their match against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are on the first hole in the anchor match against Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay.

___

7:10 a.m.

The second day of the Ryder Cup is underway with the United States trying to expand on its historic 6-2 lead.

Daniel Berger opened his day with a tee shot in the middle of the fairway to kick off the morning's first foursomes match. Berger is paired with his old Florida State teammate, Brooks Koepka, against the Spanish duo of Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia.

Basketball great Michael Jordan was on hand as the first match went off under clear skies with the temperature at 48 degrees (9 Celsius). The forecast high is 66 (19 C).

Rahm and Garcia were the only pair to win a match for Europe on an opening day that left the Europeans with their largest first-day deficit since the Ryder Cup was expanded in 1979 to include players from the entire continent.

Other matches will pit Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa against Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton; Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth against Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger and Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Rory McIlory is sitting out of a session for the first time in his Ryder Cup career. He lost both his matches Friday, and neither contest went past the 15th hole.

___

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/apf-Golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

