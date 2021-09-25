CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Sooners’ game today: Sooners vs. West Virginia injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, TV channel

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following Oklahoma players are listed as “out” on the injury report for the Oklahoma-West Virginia game on Saturday night: WR Theo Wease, lower leg; DB Woodi Washington, undisclosed injury; and DL Jalen Redmond, knee . CB Ryan Peoples, ankle, is listed as doubtful. WR Brian Darby, DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and LB Danny Stutsman, all undisclosed injuries, are listed as questionable. DB Billy Bowman is listed as “probable,” with an undisclosed injury.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
State
Washington State
State
Oklahoma State
FanBuzz

Jalen Hurts & His Girlfriend Split Up When He Transferred to Oklahoma

Jalen Hurts has been on the national football radar since he was a four-star signal caller for Texas’ Channelview High School. He introduced himself to the college football world as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s first true freshman starting quarterback in over 30 years and held the job until the second half of the 2017 National Championship Game, when Tua Tagovailoa usurped him.
NFL
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
tdalabamamag.com

“Ole Miss goes to Tuscaloosa and beats Alabama,” per ESPN’s Chris Doering

The oddsmakers in Las Vegas are excited about this week. Lane Kiffin and the Mississippi Rebels will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday to battle Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kiffin is seeking to be the first former assistant to defeat Saban. He upgraded the Crimson Tide’s offense from 2014 to 2016, helping the program win three Southeastern Conference titles and a national championship in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Channel#American Football#Wr#Dl Jalen Redmond#Cb#De Nathan#Ncaaf
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Ohio State fans will roll over laughing at Kirk Herbstreit’s comments about Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will not like hearing former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit speaking positively about Michigan and head coach Jim Harbaugh. When it comes to Ohio State Buckeyes fans, they love it when they play the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan has not defeated Ohio State since 2011, and they were blown out in the past two meetings. But if 2021 has shown us anything, this is not your same Wolverines football program.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
WVNews

The Chalkboard: West Virginia Mountaineers – Oklahoma Sooners

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Nebraska stayed in the game against Oklahoma last week by limiting the Sooners’ big plays, and that could be West Virginia’s best chance at pulling an upset Saturday. But does that match the Mountaineers’ defensive philosophy?. First, the OU stumbling block — or at least the item...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy