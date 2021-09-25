Sooners’ game today: Sooners vs. West Virginia injury report, spread, over/under, schedule, TV channel
The following Oklahoma players are listed as “out” on the injury report for the Oklahoma-West Virginia game on Saturday night: WR Theo Wease, lower leg; DB Woodi Washington, undisclosed injury; and DL Jalen Redmond, knee . CB Ryan Peoples, ankle, is listed as doubtful. WR Brian Darby, DE Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge and LB Danny Stutsman, all undisclosed injuries, are listed as questionable. DB Billy Bowman is listed as “probable,” with an undisclosed injury.www.chatsports.com
