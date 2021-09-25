CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

5 Hopeful Moving-On-With-Life-After-Divorce Quotes

By Karen Finn
goodmenproject.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article— Sometimes being a champion in your own life needs more inspiration than what you can muster up on your own. After a traumatic experience like divorce, when your life needs a hero more than ever, self-motivation can be tough to generate. But take heart. The sages of life’s messy, confusing, spirit-stunting events have come up with a wellspring of moving-on-with-life-after-divorce quotes to re-energize your journey.

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

Related
Soul Screwed Series

Q&A: My MIL is smothering my marriage and it's taking an emotional toll on me. Is divorce my only hope?

Hello, I really need some advice. My husband and I have been married for 4 years. Our relationship is great and we really love each other but his mother since the beginning has made our relationship almost unbearable. The first couple of years she did evil mean things to get me to leave. My husband and I got pregnant very early in the relationship but right away there were issues with the pregnancy and sadly I ended up losing our daughter around 18 weeks. I went into early labor in my mother in laws garage because she refused to get off the phone with her friend and bring me to the hospital. Recently our relationship has gotten so much better but she has absolutely no boundaries. My husband and I can't celebrate our anniversary, Valentine's day, or do anything romantic because she gets jealous. I've had enough of my husband literally giving up our time just for her. He will not make her stop or do anything to help our relationship. I love this man but I don't see the two ever-changing and I'm so sick of giving him an ultimatum and nothing changes. Is there anything I can do is it just time to get out? Mind you I have mental health issues already and this situation seems to make it even worse. Please help I appreciate any advice you have. -Jane LS Doe.
DFW Community News

Adjusting to Life as a Divorced Parent

There’s a popular statistic that most of us have heard that 50% of marriages end in divorce. This isn’t true. In fact, the divorce rates are decreasing, and have been for the last 20 years. Even then, the stats are never going to be that simple. Divorce rates vary from...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

A Rebound Relationship Can Be a Distraction From Healing

Rebound relationships can be tricky when you’re emotionally vulnerable. Sometimes a person is not ready to move on from their ex. It could be because they are still in pain from the breakup. Another reason why jumping into a rebound relationship may not be a great idea is the motivation is to make a person’s ex jealous. These flings tend to be exciting at first and then fizzle out. It’s likely that your previous relationship has run its course. There may have been a lack of intimacy towards the end of it. Entering into a rebound relationship can be thrilling because you’re getting the attention that you did not receive from your ex. Unfortunately, that admiration may be short-lived. Here are some reasons that a rebound relationship may not work out and cause you more pain than joy.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toni Morrison
goodmenproject.com

The Future of Man Kind: Healing Men, Healing Relationships

Today, many things indicate that we are going through a transitional period, when it seems that something is on the way out and something else painfully being born,. said the playwright and former Czech president Václav Havel. It is as if something were crumbling, decaying, and exhausting itself—while something else,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

The Top 4 Reasons We Cheat On Our Romantic Partners

Our cravings for excitement, danger, and uncertainty can make it hard for us to resist a secret, adrenaline-boosting fling. Modern culture gives us plenty of opportunities to meet people we may fall for. Infidelity can sometimes be a sign that there is a problem with your relationship. Being unfaithful sometimes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression
Tara Blair Ball

Truths about the "Physical Touch" love language

It’s the most misinterpreted love language, and it may be harder for you to understand if it’s not also your own. According to Dr. Gary Chapman, pastor, counselor, and author of The Five Love Languages, people prefer to give and receive affection/love in one of five ways:
goodmenproject.com

What Is This Myth of Relationships Being Complicated?

I have no idea where this myth of relationships being complicated came from. Maybe it started with Shakespeare. You know! All of those tragic love stories he wrote. Othello, Romeo and Juliette, and Hamlet, just to name a few. Wherever this myth first appeared, it’s just that, a myth. The...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

Go From Confusion to Clarity in Your Marriage

John was at the ledge. He’d been trapped in a “one down” dynamic with his wife for years. Nothing he could say or do was ever good enough for her. She seemed totally shut down to him. He missed the woman he first met, who had opened to him like...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: Remarried father is less available now to ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’

Dear Carolyn: I’ve always been close with my father and have a great relationship with my stepmother, whom he married in 2019. My stepmother also has a daughter a few years younger than me (I’m 30) whom she had when she was 19. My stepmother has mentioned feeling she missed out on her early-adulthood years because she was a mother, and with her daughter grown she can finally live life on her own terms.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Trouble Relationship
goodmenproject.com

How To Stop Magnifying Someone You Like

I don’t fall for someone easily, but when I do, I immediately bombard my friends and family about how perfect the girl is. “I’ve never met someone so compatible.” “She gets me like no other.” “She’s different from the rest. Women like her are rare.”. After the oxytocin wears off,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
Black Enterprise

‘We Were Manifesting’: Abby De La Rosa Says Pregnancy With Nick Cannon Was Planned After Miscarriage

People felt like entertainer Nick Cannon was “Wild ’N Out” when he started getting women pregnant at a prolific rate. The father of seven children has welcomed four children from three different mothers in the past year alone. One of the women, Abby De La Rosa, who is the mother of Cannon’s twin sons, recently spoke about her and Cannon’s choice to become co-parents.
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

‘He is broken and breaking,’ the doctors said. ‘No hope. Always fatal.’: Newborn with Brittle Bone Disease diagnosis defies the odds to become family’s ‘fighter’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. Disclaimer: This story may be triggering to parents of medically complex children. “September 12, 2018, mid-day, the world stopped for our family. News that knocked the breath...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Katelyn Ballman death: TikTok star known as itskatieeebee dies aged 27

American TikTok star Katelyn Ballman, known as itskatieeebee, has died at the age of 27.The mother of four’s death was confirmed by her family on Facebook. A cause of death has not been disclosed.Saundra Mae-Lynn posted: ‘It is with the utmost sadness that I need to report my niece Katelyn Ballman only 27 years old has passed away.“She was fun and funny and a loving mother. I didn’t hear from her often but she did call once in a while. Nothing as far as I know is known about the cause of death. Bless her and her family…”The TikTok star,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy