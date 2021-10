The cryptocurrency market is historically very young, and the vast majority of players in this market are newbies. Many of them don’t know the basics of investing at all. They just hear about the potential for a large return on investment in the coin, buy it, and hope for the price to rise further. This way of investing has the right to exist, but in fact it is very unreliable. Before changing all of your assets, make sure you have a compelling reason to do so.

MARKETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO