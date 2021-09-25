CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Brentford v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

fourfourtwo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentford v Liverpool, Saturday 25 September, 5:30pm BST. Liverpool will be looking to continue their fine start to the Premier League season when they travel to Brentford on Saturday. The Reds are second in the Premier League table going into the weekend, although they have an identical record to Chelsea...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
PREMIER LEAGUE
MassLive.com

Liverpool vs. FC Porto: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch Champions League in English and Spanish

It’s Liverpool vs. FC Porto Tuesday in a 2021 Champions League matchup between historic franchises from the English Premier League and the Portuguese Primeira Liga. Liverpool has bounced back into dominant form this season, working its way back to the top of the EPL standings with a record of 4-2-0. Once again, it’s the combination of Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané leading the way for Liverpool on offense. On the other side, Porto is currently undefeated at 5-2-0, but currently sits in second place in the Portuguese League. Fans looking for the English broadcast of the match may run into trouble in the U.S., as that broadcast will be exclusive to Paramount+.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shandon Baptiste
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Jurgen Klopp
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Tv Streaming#Brentford V Liverpool#Reds#Arsenal#Bees#Wolves#Matchday#Brazilian#Xi#Palace#Sky Sports Premier League#Sky Sports Main Event
The Independent

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is the ‘best player in the world right now’, says Jamie Carragher

Mohamed Salah is not only the best player in the Premier League on current form but also the best player in the world, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said. Salah scored a sensational individual goal in Liverpool’s thrilling 2-2 draw with Manchester City at Anfield, as well as setting up Sadio Mane’s opener. The forward has scored eight goals in as many appearances for his club so far this season, as well as joining the 100 club in the Premier League. “I don’t think there’s anyone playing better in the world,” Carragher told Sky Sports, “or in Europe in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
T3.com

How to live stream the Ryder Cup 2021 golf from anywhere today

Europe will be looking to make it back-to-back Ryder Cup victories as captain Pádraig Harrington and his side take on the USA and a partisan crowd in Wisconsin. Read on for your full guide to getting a Ryder Cup 2021 live stream and watching online from anywhere. Normally biannual, golf...
GOLF
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Arnaud Kalimuendo moves Lens closer to parent club Paris St Germain

Arnaud Kalimuendo’s double secured Lens a 2-0 home win against Reims and kept his side in touch with Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain. Kalimuendo, on loan from PSG, converted a penalty in first-half stoppage time after Hugo Ekitike had been dismissed for his foul on Kevin Danso. The hosts...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy