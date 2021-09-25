CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City | Premier League

By Joel Middleton
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 8 days ago

Chelsea slumped to a 0-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts set up to be defensively solid and it worked for the most part, only to be undone by a cruel deflection early in the second period. It hands Pep Guardiola his first win over Thomas Tuchel in the Germans' time as Chelsea boss.

The Pensioners were besieged in the first half, forced to drop deep as they were forensically probed and pressed by a relentless wave of sky blue. In that respect, it was a successful endeavour given the visitors were restricted to a solitary shot on target going into the break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40aOYJ_0c7pPAZr00
SIPA USA

Yet the picture on the face of the Chelsea manager told a different story, clearly agitated that the Citizens were oft afforded the freedom of the hallowed Bridge turf to keep the ball.

Any hope of a change after the interval was extinguished quickly as a deflected effort from Gabriel Jesus crept its way beyond a rooted Edouard Mendy in the 52nd minute. That goal would prove to be enough for the current Premier League holders.

No shots on target and no points for Thomas Tuchel and his men, who will be looking forward to a huge European tie against Juventus to get a subdued showing out of the system. Here are today's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Returning from injury just in time for this titanic clash, he was unfortunate to be wrong-footed for the City goal. That aside, he conjured up some phenomenal saves. Increasingly adopted a tendency to try the long route out - the right idea, but not always with the right execution.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10

The versatility of Chelsea's Mr Reliable came into play as he shifted into wing-back to accommodate for early substitute Thiago Silva, and he proved a dependable hand at both roles, if a little more impotent than usual going forward.

Andreas Christensen - 8/10

The Dane was one of the positives from a day of very few. Aerially dominant and very handy with the ball at his feet, too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZSyJ_0c7pPAZr00
SIPA USA

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

A robust challenge on Gabriel Jesus in the early stages set the stall out for the German's afternoon. No nonsense attitude to match a no nonsense performance.

Reece James - 6/10 [29]

His day was unfortunately cut short after a tangling of legs during a battle with Jack Grealish - a man that James had handled relatively comfortably up until that point.

Jorginho - 5/10 [75]

Parked on the edge of the Chelsea box for the first half, which stifled any rhythm he attempted to generate. Things improved after the Jesus goal, but not by a great deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A1QsE_0c7pPAZr00
SIPA USA

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Looked the most comfortable and progressive of the Chelsea midfield three by quite a margin. Played like a man possessed in the dying embers, determined to make something happen and finally unlocked as the home side had to push for the equaliser.

N'Golo Kanté - 5/10 [60]

Struggled to reach the heights he has normalised in big fixtures like these. Easily suffocated by the Citizens' press and guilty of misplacing simple passes.

Marcos Alonso - 5/10

He scored the late winner in Chelsea's last Premier League fixture against Manchester City, but a repeat never looked likely. Ineffectual on the flank and run ragged at the back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxryl_0c7pPAZr00
SIPA USA

Timo Werner - 4/10

The gameplan depended heavily on the former Leipzig man and he could not deliver, try as he might. It was always going to be a difficult ask given how stranded he was, but was frustratingly flatfooted when key opportunities arose.

Romelu Lukaku - 5/10

Give him lemons and he will make lemonade. Give him nothing and even he will have a difficult afternoon of it. Barely got a sniff of the ball as attacking phase around him faltered.

Bench

Thiago Silva [29] - 8/10

Thomas Tuchel reported that the Brazilian did not start this game due to some issues in training. Said issues were not apparent. Rock solid at heart of defence with a brilliant goal-line clearance to boot.

Kai Havertz [60] - 6/10

Threatened to inject a bit of life into a Chelsea attack that was lifeless until his introduction, but did not quite grow into the game.

Ruben-Loftus Cheek [75] - N/A

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

5 Things Learned: Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea | Premier League

Goals from Thiago Silva, N'Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger helped give Chelsea all three points away to Tottenham. The first half saw Tottenham put a lot of pressure on the Blues. With that being said, they rarely threatened Kepa's net. In the second half, the arrival of N'Golo Kante changed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 0-1 Man City: Guardiola reaction

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, speaking to BT Sport: “Today the guys were outstanding. At this stadium and against this opponent, to do what we have done makes me so proud. “We came here and did our game. Sometimes you can’t do it because the opponent is better. We were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Spurs made a most intense start to the game, especially with their pressing, and gave Chelsea fits for the first 15-20 minutes. But Spurs didn’t really pose too much actual danger, with Thiago Silva and Andreas Christensen making crucial interventions early, and Kepa making one good save on a Son chance that might’ve been offside anyway.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Chelsea vs Manchester City Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Before resuming their Champions League 2021/22 campaign, Chelsea are all set to host Manchester City in the English Premier League. Ahead of the Chelsea vs Manchester City game, here is our preview, prediction and live streaming details. Chelsea vs Manchester City: Match Preview. Chelsea were dominant in their win against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
César Azpilicueta
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Gabriel Jesus
chatsports.com

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho reveals he was 'close' to joining Premier League rivals Manchester City before sealing £50m move to Stamford Bridge

Jorginho has revealed he was 'close' to joining Manchester City three years ago but is 'very, very happy' to have joined Chelsea instead. The 29-year-old midfielder was signed for the Blues by Maurizio Sarri for £50million from Napoli in July 2018. At the time Manchester City were also linked with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus competing with Manchester City for Premier League star

Raul Jimenez remains on the radar of Juventus, but the Bianconeri is facing competition from Manchester City in the race for his signature now. The Mexican has developed a fine reputation for scoring goals in the Premier League for Wolves. He finally scored his first goal in almost a year...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester City#The Premier League#Germans#Citizens#European#Juventus
chatsports.com

Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City: Gabriel Jesus fires dominant visitors to victory

Manchester City produced an impressive display to end Chelsea's unbeaten start to the season with a deserved victory at Stamford Bridge. In the meeting between two sides fully expected to fight it out for this season's Premier League title, the reigning champions dominated against a strangely passive and conservative Chelsea.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

English Premier League odds, September 25 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Chelsea vs. Manchester City

Manchester City has revenge on its mind as it heads to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea on Saturday in an English Premier League showdown. The Citizens (3-1-1) won the Premier League title last season and had hopes of a haul of silverware, but the Blues (4-1-0) beat them three times in a six-week span. That cost Man City a shot at two trophies, with Chelsea taking the European title with a 1-0 win in the UEFA Champions League final in May and knocking the Citizens out of the FA Cup with a semifinal win by the same score in April. Both teams boast talent at every level, but the dangerous attackers could find trouble cracking the Premier League's top two defenses. Each has allowed just one goal in the first five matches.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

REVEALED: How Covid has hit a QUARTER of Premier League players with Norwich and Manchester City the worst hit... while Brentford and Leeds are among clubs with 90 per cent vaccination rate and less positive tests

Covid’s huge impact on the Premier League has been revealed after a Mail on Sunday audit found at least 130 first-team players have tested positive for the disease during the pandemic. That figure equates to 25 per cent of the 527 players registered in the top flight this weekend and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Chelsea boss Tuchel urges Werner to keep improving

Thomas Tuchel warned Timo Werner he must keep improving after the Chelsea striker's first Premier League goal since April helped seal a 3-1 win against 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Ben Chilwell's last-minute goal wrapped up the points as Chelsea moved top of the Premier League, two points ahead of second-placed Liverpool, who host Manchester City on Sunday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Kevin De Bruyne earns point for Man City after moment of Mohamed Salah magic

Kevin De Bruyne cancelled out Mohamed Salah’s stunning strike as Manchester City twice hit back to draw 2-2 at Anfield in a tie befitting two of the Premier League’s heavyweights.A game which Pep Guardiola’s side had bossed in the first half exploded into life after the break with the stand-out moment being Salah’s weaving effort, of which Lionel Messi would have been proud.The Egypt international twisted and turned past Joao Cancelo, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias before firing an angled right-footed shot inside the far post for his ninth goal in as many matches.But Manchester City were left...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
349
Followers
3K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy