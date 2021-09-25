Player Ratings: Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea slumped to a 0-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts set up to be defensively solid and it worked for the most part, only to be undone by a cruel deflection early in the second period. It hands Pep Guardiola his first win over Thomas Tuchel in the Germans' time as Chelsea boss.

The Pensioners were besieged in the first half, forced to drop deep as they were forensically probed and pressed by a relentless wave of sky blue. In that respect, it was a successful endeavour given the visitors were restricted to a solitary shot on target going into the break.

SIPA USA

Yet the picture on the face of the Chelsea manager told a different story, clearly agitated that the Citizens were oft afforded the freedom of the hallowed Bridge turf to keep the ball.

Any hope of a change after the interval was extinguished quickly as a deflected effort from Gabriel Jesus crept its way beyond a rooted Edouard Mendy in the 52nd minute. That goal would prove to be enough for the current Premier League holders.

No shots on target and no points for Thomas Tuchel and his men, who will be looking forward to a huge European tie against Juventus to get a subdued showing out of the system. Here are today's player ratings...

Edouard Mendy - 7/10

Returning from injury just in time for this titanic clash, he was unfortunate to be wrong-footed for the City goal. That aside, he conjured up some phenomenal saves. Increasingly adopted a tendency to try the long route out - the right idea, but not always with the right execution.

César Azpilicueta - 7/10

The versatility of Chelsea's Mr Reliable came into play as he shifted into wing-back to accommodate for early substitute Thiago Silva, and he proved a dependable hand at both roles, if a little more impotent than usual going forward.

Andreas Christensen - 8/10

The Dane was one of the positives from a day of very few. Aerially dominant and very handy with the ball at his feet, too.

SIPA USA

Antonio Rüdiger - 7/10

A robust challenge on Gabriel Jesus in the early stages set the stall out for the German's afternoon. No nonsense attitude to match a no nonsense performance.

Reece James - 6/10 [29]

His day was unfortunately cut short after a tangling of legs during a battle with Jack Grealish - a man that James had handled relatively comfortably up until that point.

Jorginho - 5/10 [75]

Parked on the edge of the Chelsea box for the first half, which stifled any rhythm he attempted to generate. Things improved after the Jesus goal, but not by a great deal.

SIPA USA

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Looked the most comfortable and progressive of the Chelsea midfield three by quite a margin. Played like a man possessed in the dying embers, determined to make something happen and finally unlocked as the home side had to push for the equaliser.

N'Golo Kanté - 5/10 [60]

Struggled to reach the heights he has normalised in big fixtures like these. Easily suffocated by the Citizens' press and guilty of misplacing simple passes.

Marcos Alonso - 5/10

He scored the late winner in Chelsea's last Premier League fixture against Manchester City, but a repeat never looked likely. Ineffectual on the flank and run ragged at the back.

SIPA USA

Timo Werner - 4/10

The gameplan depended heavily on the former Leipzig man and he could not deliver, try as he might. It was always going to be a difficult ask given how stranded he was, but was frustratingly flatfooted when key opportunities arose.

Romelu Lukaku - 5/10

Give him lemons and he will make lemonade. Give him nothing and even he will have a difficult afternoon of it. Barely got a sniff of the ball as attacking phase around him faltered.

Bench

Thiago Silva [29] - 8/10

Thomas Tuchel reported that the Brazilian did not start this game due to some issues in training. Said issues were not apparent. Rock solid at heart of defence with a brilliant goal-line clearance to boot.

Kai Havertz [60] - 6/10

Threatened to inject a bit of life into a Chelsea attack that was lifeless until his introduction, but did not quite grow into the game.

Ruben-Loftus Cheek [75] - N/A

