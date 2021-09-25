COVID Case at Milton Elementary
The school district reported a COVID case at Milton Elementary on Friday afternoon. The District was informed today of an individual at Milton School who has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is currently in quarantine and was last in school on Wednesday, September 22. Due to federal health privacy laws, additional information about the individual cannot be released. All individuals required to quarantine have been contacted this afternoon by the District via telephone and email.myrye.com
