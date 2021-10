Lewis Hamilton crashed into the wall twice and said “that’s not what you expect from a champion” as Lando Norris secured a shock pole position for the Russian Grand Prix Norris, 21, usurped Hamilton as Britain’s youngest ever pole-sitter with a scintillating lap in the wet-dry conditions at Sochi’s Olympic Park.On a superb afternoon for the country’s rising Formula One stars, George Russell, who will join Hamilton at Mercedes next year, qualified third in his uncompetitive Williams machinery. Hamilton starts only fourth.The performances by Norris and Russell, 23, provided a glimpse into F1’s future on a day to forget for...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO