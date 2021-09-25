CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael K. Williams' Cause Of Death Revealed

By Effie Orfanides
The following article contains mentions of suicide and addiction. Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home on September 6, according to the New York Post. The actor, who was best known for his role in "The Wire," was discovered in his living room, "face-down and unresponsive" by a relative who went over to his house after not hearing from Williams in a few days. That relative called 911 and, once emergency personnel arrived, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, authorities found drug paraphernalia inside the home, and an overdose was suspected. However, Williams' cause of death could not be confirmed until an autopsy and toxicology report were complete. Williams was only 54-years-old.

The death of Michael K. Williams was ruled an accident, although fentanyl was found in his system, according to the medical examiner.

Actor Michael K. Williams died after an overdose of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine, according to the chief medical examiner's office in New York City. The cause of death was determined to be unintentional.
Kerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams at Emmys

Kerry Washington made sure the late Michael K. Williams was honored at the 2021 Emmy Awards, no matter what. "The Little Fires Everywhere" star gave a special tribute to Williams while presenting the Emmy on Sunday for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series, for which Williams was nominated for his role in "Lovecraft Country." Before opening the envelope to announce the winner, Washington beautifully gave an ode to "The Wire" star Williams' unrivaled passion for the arts.
Exclusive: Michael K. Williams' final video message before death discusses trauma

Michael K. Williams has spoken from beyond the grave, thanks to video footage recorded just days before his death. The late Emmy-nominated actor, known mostly for "The Wire" and "Boardwalk Empire," left behind a message about his life's traumas and the character studies he made of them. And an epitaph: "Thank you for seeing me just the way I am."
What Did Jane Powell Die Of? 'Royal Wedding' Actress' Cause Of Death Revealed

The young actress in numerous MGM musicals, including "Royal Wedding" and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," Jane Powell, passed away at 92, Thursday, September 16. The musical actress' spokesperson Susan Granger confirmed her death to Entertainment Weekly due to natural causes at her home in Wilton, Connecticut.
We Know the Manner of Gabby Petito's Death. But What's the Cause?

Social media makes voyeurs of us all, drawn to watching strangers perform their unpolished, imperfect online lives. There is something especially familiar -- even intimate -- about people-watching at a time when, for our own safety, we are forced to maintain social distance. But when people live their lives in the public eye, their deaths, too, can become public.
Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion.
Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as "Honey Boo Boo," has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating.
Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother.
Al Roker's wife Deborah Roberts shares emotional family update

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts marked an important family milestone on Monday. Taking to Instagram, mom-of-two Deborah revealed that it was time for their son Nick to return to high school - and the teen even posed for some back-to-school photos at Deborah's request.
Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to 'Beat the S—t Out of Each Other'

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn't always get along as well as they do now. "Our fights were legendary," the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14.
