Michael K. Williams' Cause Of Death Revealed

The following article contains mentions of suicide and addiction. Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home on September 6, according to the New York Post. The actor, who was best known for his role in "The Wire," was discovered in his living room, "face-down and unresponsive" by a relative who went over to his house after not hearing from Williams in a few days. That relative called 911 and, once emergency personnel arrived, Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. At the time, authorities found drug paraphernalia inside the home, and an overdose was suspected. However, Williams' cause of death could not be confirmed until an autopsy and toxicology report were complete. Williams was only 54-years-old.