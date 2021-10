It looks like Pittsburgh Steelers rookie offensive lineman Kendrick Green got lucky this week and avoided a serious injury after exiting the game near the end of the 4th Q of the Week 3 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals although initially that didn’t seem to be the case. With the Steelers moving down the field and working to close the 24-10 deficit, QB Ben Roethlisberger hit RB Najee Harris for a 9-yard pick-up to the Cincinnati 14-yard line. Following the play, Green was seen down and appeared to be in significant pain. He was able to walk off the field on his own and headed to the locker room. He didn’t return to the game.

