CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

These 3 Simple Practices Can Make You A Happier Person, Says Gabby Bernstein

thezoereport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you could have dinner with anyone in the world, who would it be? Well, you can imagine my excitement when I got to sit down for an exclusive interview to talk about happiness with my dream dinner party guest, Gabrielle Bernstein. For those unfamiliar with her work, Bernstein is a best-selling author, spiritual teacher, mother, and now podcast host. After hitting rock bottom in her early 20s, Bernstein found healing in metaphysical spiritual texts like A Course In Miracles written by Helen Schucman (which focuses on becoming fully aware of “the greatest miracle,” love’s presence in one’s life) and started sharing ideas on how to be a happier person with the world. What began with hosting intimate conversations with groups of 20 in her New York City apartment evolved into addressing tens of thousands in sold-out venues throughout the world.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

This Trick Can Instantly Make You Feel Better

Managing stress and anxiety usually take time. But this trick can make you feel better instantly. Here’s what to do. There are thousands of tips on managing stress and anxiety, but they usually show their results over time. If you start meditating, you likely won’t reap the benefits until weeks later, once your body has experienced the perks and is able to acclimate to the long term effects. When looking for quick relief or a fast reboot, therapists believe one trick might help you snap out of your discomfort.
SCIENCE
Outside Online

Why Thinking About Death Makes Us Happier

In the United States, we rarely think about death—especially our own death. And when we do, it tends to make us sad and uncomfortable. But there are powerful benefits to regularly contemplating the fact that our time in this world will eventually come to an end. The shift in perspective can be profound and lead to a kind of deeply felt and enduring appreciation for life. In this first episode of a new series exploring pathways to happiness, we hear from journalist Michael Easter, who makes the case in his bestselling book The Comfort Crisis that, despite all the conveniences and ease of modern life, we are less happy than previous generations. A big reason for this, he says, is that we don’t think about death nearly enough.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Fruit, vegetables and exercise can make you happier

In a new study from the University of Kent, researchers found that fruit and vegetable consumption and exercise can increase levels of happiness. While the link between lifestyle and wellbeing has been previously documented and often used to encourage healthier diets and exercise, the new findings showed that there is also positive causation from lifestyle to life satisfaction.
NUTRITION
Union Democrat

Person to Person: Be aware of how you make others feel

Do you realize that everyone is constantly sending out unspoken messages? As an individual, your tone of voice, gestures and facial expressions speak volumes. Most people we know could easily report what we think and feel about them. Our goal should be to make other people feel supported. But often, we make them feel judged and inferior.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Gabrielle Bernstein
The Independent

Changing the way you look is not always going to make you happier

Linda Evangelista was one of a handful of women – along with Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell – the press dubbed supermodels, who used their extraordinary looks to command huge fees in the late Eighties and Nineties. Evangelista once joked she didn’t get out of bed for “less than $10,000 a day”.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HelloGiggles

8 Ways to Help a Loved One With Anxiety, According to Psychologists

Did you know that according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, 40 million adults in the U.S. are affected by anxiety disorders per year? That's basically the entire population of California, which makes up nearly 20 percent of our country's population. But what exactly is anxiety? When anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

This Trick Can Make You Younger in 8 Weeks, Says Science

We'd all love to turn back the clock. But although there's a wealth of scientific evidence about what we can do to age well—namely, to reduce the risk of age-related diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and dementia—the study of how to reverse the actual aging process is still in its infancy.
SCIENCE
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiritual Practices#Guided Meditation#New York City
spring.org.uk

The Common Vitamin That Doubles Weight Loss

Study participants lost weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Taking a vitamin D supplement is repeatedly linked to weight loss by studies. People taking vitamin D lose weight without dieting or making other lifestyle changes. Adding in dieting and exercise can help to boost weight loss even more.
WEIGHT LOSS
Best Life

If You Notice This on a Potato, Don't Eat It, Experts Warn

We've all been guilty of leaving a bag of potatoes in our pantry longer than we should, but many of us assume that taking a vegetable peeler to any soft spots or grown sprouts makes a potato that may be past its prime good to go again. But that's not exactly the case. Experts say there is one telltale sign that a potato is too dangerous to consume, even if you have your cutting utensils on hand to slice off any unsavory areas. Read on to find out when you should be tossing a potato instead of trying to salvage it.
shefinds

Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Sleep Better And Wake Up More Rested

Americans are exhausted–according to The Sleep Foundation, nearly 40% of all adults report getting less than the recommended seven hours minimum of sleep per night, and almost half of all Americans say they feel sleepy throughout the day the majority of the week. While there are supplements you can take that will help with relaxation and winding down after a long day, your waking routine is just as much a player in what kind of rest you get. What are some changes you can make to your daily routine that will help you get quality sleep?
LIFESTYLE
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
NewsBreak
Meditation
Healthline

7 Benefits of Drinking Lemon-Ginger Tea Before Bed

If chronic indigestion or a heavy dinner keeps you up later than you would like, a cup of lemon-ginger tea may be a great tonic before you head for bed (. Ginger (Zingiber officinale) is a root long used in alternative and folk medicine for its ability to alleviate the delayed emptying of your stomach.
FOOD & DRINKS
Ladders

Here’s why you keep waking up at 3am

You know the scene. You wake up in the middle of the night and roll over to check your phone, but you don’t really need to. You already know it’s 3am. Most people wake up several times during the night. This is often accompanied by the body shifting its position. These nightly awakenings usually coincide with transitions from one sleep stage to another and are so brief, we often don’t remember them in the morning.
MUSIC
EatThis

One Major Effect Pickle Juice Has on Your Gut, Says Science

If you're a pickle person, you might confess that… yes, you savor the chance to down a swig of pickle juice on occasion. Turns out, this may be a good idea as science suggests a penchant for pickles (and the pungent juice they're soaked in) may actually provide some advantages to your health—especially for your gut.
SCIENCE
Hello Magazine

Sarah Michelle Gellar details difficult health battle for important reason

Sarah Michelle Gellar has opened up to her fans about a health condition she's been living with and shared an inspiring message too. The Buffy the Vampire star looks the picture of health but admits she's suffered from "severe asthma" for years, making the COVID-19 pandemic even more difficult to deal with.
CELEBRITIES
Ashley Broadwater

How You Can Make Your Relationship Healthier

I’m currently in a happy and healthy relationship, but I haven’t always been. Many (or most) of my relationships before had many unhealthy aspects. I remember previous partners breaking my boundaries and me letting them. I remember always wondering if I was doing the right thing and worrying if the other person liked me. I experienced both "breadcrumbing" and "paperclipping," which are dating phenomenons that essentially entail using another person.
spring.org.uk

A Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

A variety of vitamin and mineral deficiencies have been linked to this problem. Headaches and migraines can be a sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Having an unexplained headache once a week or more could be considered a problem. A migraine, meanwhile, is a type of severe headache in...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy