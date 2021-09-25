Remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun return to Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Hundreds of people are expected to gather on Saturday in Wichita and Pilsen, Kan., to welcome home Fr. Emil Kapaun. When Fr. Kapaun returns to Kansas, a procession will leave from Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita to his hometown of Pilsen, about one hour and 20 minutes from Wichita, in Marion County. In Wichita, events for Fr. Kapaun include a vigil and rosery mass next Tuesday, Sept. 28, at Hartman Arena, and the funeral will be Wednesday, Sept. 29, also at Hartman Arena. You can read the schedule for services and plans with Fr. Kapaun’s final resting place here: Vigils and funeral for Fr. Kapaun.