Here kitty, kitty, kitty ... We are still overflowing with cats and kittens at the shelter. We need adopters! It seems our numbers keep increasing instead of decreasing. Can all you cat lovers adopt me or one of my friends. Surely we can empty the shelter and provide real homes for us. Living at the shelter is a lot better than living on the streets but spending your life in a cage is not a good life either. By the way my names KITTY. Can you come visit me, take me home on trial? I promise you you won’t regret it. Tell your friends. Go to our website for an application Heberspringshumanesociety.com We all need homes.

PETS ・ 12 DAYS AGO