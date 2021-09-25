Chris Hemsworth promises a new version of the MCU hero · KINO.de

"You drown not by falling into the river, but by staying submerged in it…" He's alive!! Wait, who's alive…? Netflix has unveiled a short teaser introducing and announcing the sequel Extraction 2, a follow-up to the Netflix action movie Extraction from last year. This teaser doesn't feature any new footage because they just started filming, it's more of a "reveal" than anything. Stuntman turned filmmaker Sam Hargrave returns to direct the sequel, alongside producers Joe & Anthony Russo. Last year, the Russo Bros stated that beyond the sequel they hope to develop a series of films set within the world of Extraction to not only explore some of the characters that were introduced in the first film but to potentially launch a cinematic universe. No other details are known about Extraction 2 yet - including the rest of the cast or anything about the plot or a location. Chris Hemsworth returns as mercenary Tyler Rake, but that's all we know so far. Check it out.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO