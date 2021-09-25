Chris Hemsworth promises a new version of the MCU hero · KINO.de

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Hemsworth promises a new version of the MCU hero

By Sonia Gupta
 8 days ago

Thor has gone through an amazing evolution in the MCU. But that’s not the end, because according to Chris Hemsworth we get to know him again from a new side. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) certainly offered some of the biggest surprises in recent history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). In Thor 3 – Decision Day, the god of thunder was invented in a hilarious way thanks to the influence of director and writer Taika Waititi new, before he was marked by a post-traumatic stress disorder in “Avengers: Endgame”. In the end, he renounced the title of King of the Aesir and instead wanted to experience space adventures.

