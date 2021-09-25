That’s how cool Reese Witherspoon reacts to her son’s song

Reese Witherspoon explains that her daughter is “not an actress”. The comparisons between Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, 45, and her daughter Ava, 22, seem endless. Ava looks like the face of her famous mother. So the question of whether she would play her mother in a future film adaptation of her life is not surprising. “I don’t think all of the chapters of my life have been told yet, so I don’t think I’m ready for a biopic,” said Reese Witherspoon. When asked if she would let her daughter play the role, the 45-year-old reveals: “She is not an actress. She is so happy with her life and I am so incredibly proud of her and the incredible, compassionate young woman who she is has become “, explains the proud mother.

