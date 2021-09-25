CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
That’s how cool Reese Witherspoon reacts to her son’s song

Cover picture for the articleReese Witherspoon’s son Deacon has released his first song. An Instagram video now shows her reaction to it – a spontaneous dance interlude. Actress Reese Witherspoon is a really cool mom, she shows us again and again with funny photos and videos on her Instagram channel. For example, we were able to accompany her during homeschooling with her youngest son Tennessee or watch her being shown by her eldest Deacon how to greet each other “coolly”.

Rapid type change: Reese Witherspoon no longer looks like this

Reese Witherspoon may be naturally blonde, but she isn’t anymore these days. The actress has had her mane dyed and is hardly recognizable at first glance in the new look. There are people who like to experiment with their hairstyle: sometimes short, sometimes long, sometimes blonde, sometimes pink. But Reese Witherspoon isn’t Kylie Jenner, and that’s why the actress has been relying on a neat blonde mane for decades. But that is the end of it for now. Witherspoon had his hair dyed brown.
Reese Witherspoon: Will Daughter Ava Star In Film About Her Life?

Reese Witherspoon explains that her daughter is “not an actress”. The comparisons between Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, 45, and her daughter Ava, 22, seem endless. Ava looks like the face of her famous mother. So the question of whether she would play her mother in a future film adaptation of her life is not surprising. “I don’t think all of the chapters of my life have been told yet, so I don’t think I’m ready for a biopic,” said Reese Witherspoon. When asked if she would let her daughter play the role, the 45-year-old reveals: “She is not an actress. She is so happy with her life and I am so incredibly proud of her and the incredible, compassionate young woman who she is has become “, explains the proud mother.
Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon: They fight each other – and how!

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are friends. In the series “The Morning Show” they are not. What was it like to struggle like that?. The new drama series “The Morning Show” with Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston (50, “Friends”) and Reese Witherspoon (43, “Walk The Line”) has been on Apple TV +, which is also a new streaming service, since November 1st see. Just in time for the kick-off, spot on news met the two very cheerful and, in reality, dazzling-looking leading actresses and co-producers of the series for a double interview in London on Friday.
In Biopic: Reese Witherspoon’s daughter is not supposed to play

Will Ava Phillippe, 22, follow in the footsteps of her famous mother, Reese Witherspoon, 45? The daughter of the actress and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe (47) is her mother’s face. So the obvious idea is to cast Ava in the role of actress for a future biopic about the life of the “naturally blonde” actress – but thinks of this idea Reese not that much.
Reese Witherspoon Approves Of Jennifer Coolidge’s Bizarre ‘Legally Blonde 3’ Pitch

Reese Witherspoon has given Jennifer Coolidge’s bonkers idea for the next “Legally Blonde” movie her pink, scented seal of approval. Coolidge, who plays the loveably zany Paulette Parcelle in the comedy franchise, attended the 73rd Emmy Awards Sunday night, where she spoke to E! on the red carpet about the upcoming “Legally Blonde 3,” which Mindy Kaling is co-writing, per Variety.
Reese Witherspoon, star of ‘The Morning Show,’ discusses Bradley’s unexpected kiss.

There’s already a surprising kiss three episodes into Season 2 of The Morning Show on Apple TV. Viewers become aware of some intensity that seems to spark between Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies) and Bradley as they hit the road to cover the election as they are introduced to the openly gay UBA news anchor Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies). It all comes to a head with an unexpected kiss between the two of them.
See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Kendall Jenner drinks 12 cups of this a day to help get her insane body

Kendall Jenner looked truly flawless at the Met Gala 2021. In what marked her first red carpet appearance since last year, she went all out with a see-through jewel-embellished gown, and her body looked out of this world. Now let us get something straight: Kendall is one of those people...
Julianne Hough Frustrated Over Ex-Husband Brooks Laich Dating Her Lookalike?

There have been speculations regarding "Dancing With The Stars" Julianne Hough's growing frustrations with Brooks Laich after their divorce. All of this is because of who he is currently dating. It was only August of 2021 when the Ice Hockey player Laich went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, CrossFit...
Royal Family News: Prince Harry And Meghan ‘Loudly’ Booed And Jeered

British royal family news reveals that the boo birds were out and taking aim for Meghan Markle, Hollywood Harry and Oprah Winfrey at last night’s National Television Awards. You remember that infamous, mud flinging excuse for a television special the trio blasted—well, so does everyone else and when given the chance they expressed their disgust.
Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
