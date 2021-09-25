On the hunt for records: Can Cardano become the winner of the crypto scene with the new upgrade? | 08/28/21

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On the hunt for records: Can Cardano become the winner of the crypto scene with the new upgrade?

By Hasan Sheikh
codelist.biz
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Proof-of-stake protocol for more sustainability. Cardano wants to assert itself against Bitcoin with proof-of-stake. Things are currently going like clockwork for the crypto currency Cardano. While Bitcoin is still criticized for its high power consumption when mining, the currently third-largest crypto currency in terms of market capitalization can score on this topic. According to the Cardano Foundation, which is behind the network, the Cyber-Coin stands for a platform for change. “With a leading team of engineers, Cardano aims to shift the power of uncontrollable structures to the edge of society – to the individual – and to be a driving force for positive change and progress,” says the organization’s website to read. While the computationally intensive proof-of-work protocol is used in Bitcoin mining, Cardano coins are mined using the more sustainable proof-of-stake process – similar to the new ether upgrade Ethereum 2.0.

Can Decentralized Finance Become the Future’s New Digital Economy ?

Over the past two years, DeFi has perhaps become the most striking event in cryptocurrency reality. The rise of this new star is closely tied to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency network by market capitalization, on top of which almost every existing DeFi application runs. The fact of the matter is, Ethereum is not only a digital asset that allows you to make transfers on the blockchain network but also an entire ecosystem within which you can provide services and perform more complex tasks, such as writing smart contracts. It was these two functions that became the foundation for the emergence of the DeFi phenomenon, which ultimately became something of a spontaneous market response to the request for freedom of financial services and their equal provision to any participant in the ecosystem, regardless of the social status and geographic location.
