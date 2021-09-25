CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

Court Briefs: Fridley man convicted for injuring woman during alleged robbery

By Staff Reports
hometownsource.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 30-year-old man will receive a stay of imposition for injuring a woman during an alleged robbery in June 2020. Guled Mohamoud Hussein, of Fridley, was sentenced Sept. 10 to 90 days in jail and three years probation for felony criminal vehicular operation. The sentence is a stay of imposition, so if Hussein successfully completes probation, the conviction will be changed to a misdemeanor. His other charge, simple robbery, was dropped.

