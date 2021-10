Given the prevalence of hacking, it's concerning to see a group of hackers target an organization and its members due to their political beliefs. A small domain registrar (a business that handles the reservation of domain names as well as the assignment of IP addresses for those domain names) by the name of Epik has confirmed reports that it has been hacked. What's particularly notable about this data breach is that it was publicized initially by the hackers themselves, a group of self-proclaimed hacktivists known as “Anonymous.”

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO