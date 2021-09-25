CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Russia's Communists Lead Protests Over 'Colossal' Vote Fraud

By AFP News
 8 days ago
Over a thousand Russians including prominent members of the Communist Party packed Saturday a central square in Moscow to protest what Kremlin critics call mass electoral fraud as police detained a number of activists. Opponents of President Vladimir Putin have accused the authorities of fraud after results showed the deeply...

KSNT News

Antibody tests for COVID-19 remain popular in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — When Russians talk about the coronavirus over dinner or in hair salons, the conversation often turns to “antitela,” the Russian word for antibodies — the proteins produced by the body to fight infection. Even President Vladimir Putin referred to them this week in a conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, […]
WORLD
AFP

Aristocrats flock to Russia for first royal wedding in century

Russia on Friday held its first royal wedding since the 1917 Bolshevik revolution toppled the Romanov monarchy, with aristocrats travelling from across Europe for the lavish ceremony. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov, 40, and his Italian fiance Rebecca Virginia Bettarini, 39, were wed at Saint Isaac's cathedral in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg. Hundreds of foreign guests travelled to Russia's second city for the Orthodox Christian ceremony, including royals from 20 countries such as the last king of Bulgaria, Simeon II, the last king of Egypt and the Sudan, Fuad II, and Princess Lea of Belgium. The guest list of around 1,500 people included other prominent names like Konstantin Malofeyev, a monarchist and billionaire close to the Kremlin, and Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
SOCIETY
imore.com

Senator Rubio slams Apple over Russia Smart Voting app removal

Senator Marco Rubio has slammed Apple and Google for removing a Smart Voting app in Russia. Apple was forced to remove the app from Russia's opposition leader because of threats from the government. Rubio said Apple was "complicit in the censorship of an oppressive, authoritarian regime." Senator Marco Rubio has...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Gennady Zyuganov
Vladimir Putin
Alexei Navalny
Rebel Yell

Russia: Communists complain about election results online |

Moscow (dpa) – A good week after the Russian parliamentary elections, which were overshadowed by allegations of manipulation, the Communist Party filed a first complaint in connection with the votes cast online. Candidate Mikhail Lobanov calls for the cancellation of electronic ballots in his constituency of Moscow, a court in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rebel Yell

Russia | The opposition protests against “colossal” election fraud

(Moscow) More than a thousand Russians demonstrated in Moscow on Saturday at the call of the Communist Party, protesting what critics in the Kremlin called massive fraud in the parliamentary elections from September 17th to 19th. Posted on Sep 25, 2021 at 10:18 am. In a crowded Pushkin Square, personalities...
PROTESTS
Birmingham Star

Communists Warned Against Planned Moscow Protest Over Elections

Moscow police and city officials have warned the Communist Party against following through with calls for a gathering in the Russian capital on September 25 to protest the results of last weekend's elections. Russia's media regulator, Roskomnadzor, has also ordered the publishers of the party's website to delete references to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Russian election: United Russia on course for landslide victory as Communists contest vote

Russia’s 2021 legislative elections look to be ending with a landslide win for the Kremlin’s United Russia party and the prospect of protests amid evidence of mass electoral fraud.With 98 per cent of votes counted, United Russia is projected a constitutional majority in parliament. But it achieved that result on the back of a suspiciously high 49.79 popular vote — and after massively delayed results on e-voting in Moscow, which turned a number of constituencies back towards the Kremlin.The Communist party, which came a strong second even in official voting, with 19.5 percent of the vote, is refusing to accept the e-voting results. Valery Rashkin, the head of the Moscow party, has announced a protest at the capital’s central square at 7pm tonight, Monday.The Kremlin meanwhile has congratulated election officials for overseeing a “positive electoral process.” Vladimir Putin prioritised the “competitiveness, transparency and honesty of elections,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
ELECTIONS
Derrick

Reported voting violations mar Russia's parliamentary ballot

MOSCOW (AP) — From the Baltic Sea to the Pacific Ocean, Russians across eleven time zones voted Sunday on the third and final day of a national election for a new parliament, a ballot in which the pro-Kremlin ruling party is largely expected to retain its majority after months of relentless crackdown on the opposition.
ELECTIONS
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Europe
Protests
Washington Examiner

Turkey's Erdogan bows to Russia and demands billions from US

Recep Tayyip Erdogan was unhappy on Wednesday. Flying home from a Black Sea resort meeting with Vladimir Putin, the Turkish president again lamented his suspension from the F-35 fighter jet alliance, which has allowed many U.S. allies to purchase the overrated jet . Turkey was included until Erdogan decided to purchase Russia's S-400 air defense system.
WORLD
bitcoin.com

Law Enforcement in Russia’s Samara Region Investigates 8 Cases of Fraud Related to Finiko

The investigation into the Russia-based crypto pyramid Finiko is growing with law enforcement officials in Samara region announcing they have launched eight criminal cases against Finiko associates. Authorities are also working to identify more victims of the Ponzi scheme, Russia’s largest in recent years. Finiko Members Under Investigation in Samara,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IBTimes

Georgia Vote Marred By 'Widespread' Allegations Of Intimidation: OSCE

Georgia municipal polls held after ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest were marred by widespread allegations of intimidation, international observers from the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe said Sunday. The electoral environment of Saturday's vote was "marred by widespread and consistent allegations of intimidation, vote-buying, pressure on candidates and voters,...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Switzerland to set up a dedicated embassy to the Vatican

The Swiss government decided Friday to set up a dedicated embassy to the Vatican for which Switzerland s ambassador to Slovenia is currently responsible.Switzerland's governing Federal Council determined the current arrangement “no longer allows all the work entailed by Switzerland’s diplomatic relations with the Holy See to be accomplished efficiently,” a government statement said. It pointed to a sharp rise in high-level official visits in recent years.Switzerland has been diplomatically represented at the Vatican since 1991, though the post of ambassador was held by diplomats based in Bern, Geneva Prague and since 2014, Ljubljana Slovenia. The new embassy will also manage relations with Malta and San Marino. Although Switzerland's diplomatic presence so far has been limited, the country is central to a Vatican institution — the Swiss Guards. Members of the world’s oldest standing army provide ceremonial guard duty during papal Masses, stand watch at the Vatican gates and help protect Pope Francis.The guards are all single Swiss men under age 30 and must be upstanding Catholics. They sign up for two-year tours of duty and live communally inside the Vatican.
POLITICS
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
