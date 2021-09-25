CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Inter Milan vs. Atalanta odds, expert picks, how to watch, live stream: Sept. 25 Italian Serie A predictions

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInter Milan will try to battle back to first place in the Italian Serie A tables on Saturday with a matchup against fifth-place Atalanta. The two clubs have had a strong rivalry in recent meetings, with three out of the last five matches ending in draws. Atalanta last defeated Inter in November 2018, when they won in decisive fashion, 4-1. You can catch all the action live on Paramount+.

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Juventus vs AC Milan live stream: How to watch Serie A fixture online and on TV tonight

Juventus will aim to climb the Serie A table as they take on AC Milan on Sunday.The team are currently 16th in the league after a draw and two losses but manager Massimiliano Allegri isn’t worried.He said: “We cannot allow three negative results to make us doubt this team. A player is not either good or poor just because the team wins or draws. The win is very important because we are now in good shape in the group.“We’ve had stability since the start of our training sessions. Of course, the more players stay together, the better they know each...
UEFA
90min.com

Inter predicted lineup vs Atalanta - Serie A

Inter continue their Scudetto defence on Saturday with a tricky-looking encounter with Atalanta at San Siro - their second match against a member of Serie A's top six in a matter of days. The Nerazzurri secured a hard-fought victory on the road at Fiorentina on Tuesday night, coming from behind...
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Meazza
The Independent

Brighton vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Arsenal will want to build on their stunning 3-1 win over Tottenham in the Premier League when they face Brighton on Saturday.The Gunners had a disappointing start to the season, bottom of the table before the international break, but they have climbed to 10th with three wins on the bounce.Mikel Arteta’s side completely dominated Spurs in their last league outing and the manager was impressed with the result. He said post-match: “It doesn’t get much better than the atmosphere we saw here today. It was one of the nicest feelings I had, certainly in this stadium.“It was a big...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool, Man City battle for Premier League supremacy

Liverpool and Manchester City resume their rivalry for top spot when they go head to head in the Premier League this weekend, while Chelsea and Manchester United aim to get their title challenges back on track. Under Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp, City and Liverpool have become the dominant forces in English football, sharing the past four Premier League titles between them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp on Barcelona shortlist

Spurs 'keep tabs on Pochettino with Nuno future uncertain' (Football Insider) Van de Beek to make another attempt to leave Man Utd (Daily Mail) Roberto Martinez says he has still not been contacted by Barcelona over the manager's job - but has not ruled out taking the job if it is offered.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#The Italian Serie A#Atalnata#Caesars Sportsbook#255#Cbs#Sec#The Pga Tour#Atalanta Date#Paramount#The Inter Milan#European
The Independent

Chelsea vs Southampton confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Chelsea will look to bounce back from two defeats in a row under Thomas Tuchel when they welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League today. The Blues have suffered back-to-back 1-0 defeats by Manchester City and Juventus in a disappointing week for the European champions but are boosted by the return of Mason Mount from injury. Tuchel’s side are winless in their last three meetings with Southampton, who have yet to pick up three points in the Premier League this season under Ralph Hasenhuttl. The Saints have drawn four of their opening six matches so far, including against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Wolves vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Newcastle are seeking their first Premier League win of the season as they travel to Molineux to take on Wolves.Steve Bruce’s side are just outside of the relegation zone after six games having recorded three draws.Bruno Lage’s Wolves, meanwhile, secured their second win of the season last time out at Southampton.Raul Jimenez scored his first goal since returning from a life-threatening head injury to secure a 1-0 victory.Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the fixture.When is it?The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 3 October at Molineux.Where can I watch?The match will not be shown...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool and Man City draw, Xisco Munoz departs – Premier League talking points

Title contenders Liverpool and Manchester City shared the points in an Anfield thriller, Cristiano Ronaldo was benched and Watford’s Xisco Munoz became the first managerial casualty of the Premier League season.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the main talking points from the weekend.Title heavyweights slug it out at AnfieldThey went toe to toe and threw punch for punch like the two thoroughbred heavyweights they are. Liverpool and Manchester City produced a breathtaking 2-2 Anfield draw which swung one way and then the other. Chelsea might sit top after their weekend win over Southampton, but many will not be...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy