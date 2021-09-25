AMBER ALERT discontinued for 8-year-old girl abducted, suspect found deceased
The Bosque County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) says an abduction suspect in the Amber Alert for 8-year-old Jessi Lowery is dead following a high speed chase. BCSO says deputies responded to a home in Walnut Springs in regards to two missing children -- 7-year-old Cody Lowery and 8-year-old Jessi Lowery. Their mother suspected they were with Randall Thurman, who deputies identified to be a registered sex offender.foxsanantonio.com
