CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Injuries, environment create monumental task for Packers in San Francisco

By Zach Kruse
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Orh2C_0c7pDcfZ00

The Green Bay Packers won’t head to San Francisco feeling like underdogs, but the situation entering Sunday night’s showdown at Levi’s Stadium certainly isn’t a friendly one for the visitors.

Not only will the 49ers be playing their home opener after a 2-0 start and a long wait for the return of fans, creating the potential for a frenzied atmosphere at Levi’s Stadium, but the Packers are facing an unfortunate injury situation that will likely leave them without three of their best players.

There’s really nothing the Packers can do about either circumstance.

Start with the injuries. Can the Packers go on the road and beat an NFC contender without three difference-makers?

Left tackle David Bakhtiari, edge rusher Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins all safely rank among the team’s eight best players. All three are expected to be out on Sunday night. Bakhtiari is on the PUP list, Smith is on injured reserve and Jenkins is doubtful to play with an ankle injury.

The talent will be missed, obviously, but the absences are also at key spots in this matchup.

Not having Smith will take away Joe Barry’s most disruptive player. He’s so productive and versatile. Why has the Packers front struggled early on to start 2021? Not having Smith at 100 percent has to be at least one of the reasons why. And the distressing part here is the 49ers have a terrific offensive line, giving Kyle Shanahan’s team an important advantage in this game. Without Smith, can the Packers create enough disruption to survive against one of the NFL’s most creative playcallers?

The offense is in a similar spot along the line of scrimmage.

The Packers will be down to their No. 3 preferred left tackle. That player – whether it is Billy Turner, Dennis Kelly or Yosh Nijman – will face Nick Bosa, an excellent young edge rusher who was described as a game-wrecker by LaFleur this week. He has eight pressures and three sacks in two games this season.

The Packers offensive line already had a difficult task ahead. Not having Bakhtiari or Jenkins – or All-Pro center Corey Linsley, for that matter – only complicates the matter. LaFleur’s team will start rookies at center and right guard, and for the third straight week, the starting five along the offensive line will look different.

It’s possible the Packers will start three players – all along the interior – with zero career starts in a true road environment. Week 1 doesn’t count; TIAA Bank Field was only half full and at least half were Packers fans. How will center Josh Myers, left guard Jon Runyan and right guard Royce Newman handle the environment? Nijman, an unlikely option at left tackle, has never started an NFL game.

The 49ers defensive front can be dominant. They could feast against this weakened and inexperienced form of the Packers offensive line. And they’ll be assisted by the setting.

After a season wrecked by the pandemic, fans are back in NFL stadiums. And Levi’s Stadium will be a packed house for the first time since…the 2019 NFC Championship Game. Like Monday night at Lambeau Field, Sunday night in San Francisco should be an incredible environment. There’s no doubt the 49ers will feed off that energy, and the noise and chaos will affect the Packers when they have the football. A team that stormed through fan-less NFL stadiums last year will face a true away crowd for the first time in a year and a half.

Here’s the thing, however, about situations like this: No one outside the building expects a team to respond and create the unlikely outcome. Most think the 49ers will win. Some think the 49ers will win convincingly. And considering past outcomes in San Francisco, and the circumstances of this latest visit, a blowout is in the cards.

But the Packers also have a chance to make a big statement. Go on the road and beat the undefeated 49ers in a chaotic primetime environment without three top players? No one will remember that disaster in Week 1. The Packers would be in possession of one of the best wins of the early 2021 season.

These are the kind of opportunities that can galvanize a true championship contender. The Packers have been to two straight NFC title games. Anything short of the next step in 2021 would be a failure, so a game like this one could be so valuable if the Packers use it as a chance to prepare for future big games in January and (possibly) February.

Mike McCarthy once said the Packers were “nobody’s underdog.” LaFleur’s team should feel the same. The circumstances aren’t favorable for Sunday night but every situation like this is an opportunity to prove something for a contender.

Comments / 0

Related
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers’ comments about Mike Tomlin have people wondering

It’s well known at this point that Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a lot of work to do when it comes to their future together. After a tumultuous offseason and a horrendous start to the season, the Pack is back on track and Rodgers was able to bite back at some of the critics that were coming for him.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Jon Runyan
Person
Kyle Shanahan
The Spun

Troy Aikman Names NFL’s Worst Team Following Week 1

We’re one full week (and one Thursday night Week 2 game) into the 2021 NFL regular season. There are several deserving picks, as a couple of teams looked pretty bad during the league’s opening weekend. However, one stands out according to Troy Aikman’s rankings. The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback...
NFL
ClutchPoints

San Francisco 49ers: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Packers

The San Francisco 49ers have had no shortage of drama early on in the season. From Brandon Aiyuk’s drama with coach Kyle Shanahan, to the murky running back situation with Trey Sermon’s inactivity, to the stressful finishes to each of the Niners’ first 2 games in 2021, the fun just can’t seem to stop. Pair that with a 2-0 record, and it’s all a San Fran fan could ask for to start the year.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Stadiums#49ers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#Pup
Acme Packing Company

Week 3 NFL Picks: Can Packers overcome being a road underdog at San Francisco?

Wouldn’t it be nice if the Green Bay Packers got to play the San Francisco 49ers at home for a change? This Sunday night, the two teams will meet for the fourth time since the start of the 2019 season, and all four of those games have taken place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtmj.com

Play-by-Play Podcast w/ Wayne Larrivee – Week 3: Packers @ San Francisco 49ers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers bounced back against the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football. The green and gold take their 1-1 record to the Bay Area for a showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. Voice of the Packers Wayne Larrivee breaks down the matchup with 49ers broadcaster Greg Papa.
NFL
Niners Nation

49ers vs. Packers game thread: San Francisco looks to remain undefeated

There weren’t many good games on the slate early Sunday. In fact, some of the football was downright terrible. We were supposed to have a good slate of games this afternoon, but the Seahawks couldn’t keep up with the Vikings, and the same was true for Tampa Bay against the Rams.
NFL
wtmj.com

‘Really good test’: Packers head to San Francisco for 4th time in 3 years

To get to 2-1 on the season the Packers will have to go to an all-too familiar foe this Sunday night when they head to the bay area to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Sunday marks the 4th time in the past two seasons the Packers make their way west. The Packers were victorious over the 49ers in the regular season last November, but dropped their previous two contests at Levi’s Stadium with one of those losses coming in the NFC Championship game in 2020.
NFL
Post-Crescent

Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King out, left tackle Josh Nijman in against San Francisco 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - In hindsight, perhaps it shouldn’t have been surprising the Green Bay Packers started Yosh Nijman at left tackle. On paper, the matchup looked frightening, pitting Nijman in his first career start against San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa. Nijman, a former undrafted tackle, is in his third season with the Packers. He played in all 16 games last season, mostly special teams. Nijman had only 14 snaps on offense.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy