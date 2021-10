Marcy, N.Y. — An Oneida County man was arrested Saturday morning after he crashed his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, deputies said. Alexi W. Rodriguez, 51, of Rome, was accused of driving through a stop sign at about 4:28 a.m. at the intersection of Cavanaugh and Morgan roads in the town of Marcy, according to a news release issued by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO