Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Victor Robles likely staying at Triple-A; Kyle Finnegan & location + more...

A 2 for 3 game for Victor Robles on Thursday night left the 24-year-old outfielder with a .324/.360/.592 line in 18 games and 76 plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester, since a decision to send him to the Washington Nationals’ top affiliate at the end of August. He’s doing everything the club hoped he would after struggling in the majors in the last two seasons, but with Lane Thomas putting up solid numbers in the majors since he came to D.C. from St. Louis at the trade deadline in July, the Nats don’t seem to be in any rush to bring Robles back up.