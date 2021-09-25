CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Victor Robles likely staying at Triple-A; Kyle Finnegan & location + more...

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 2 for 3 game for Victor Robles on Thursday night left the 24-year-old outfielder with a .324/.360/.592 line in 18 games and 76 plate appearances at Triple-A Rochester, since a decision to send him to the Washington Nationals’ top affiliate at the end of August. He’s doing everything the club hoped he would after struggling in the majors in the last two seasons, but with Lane Thomas putting up solid numbers in the majors since he came to D.C. from St. Louis at the trade deadline in July, the Nats don’t seem to be in any rush to bring Robles back up.

www.federalbaseball.com

Comments / 0

Related
masnsports.com

Robles is hitting at Triple-A, but unlikely to return this season

Victor Robles is playing at Triple-A exactly how the Nationals hoped he would, but it doesn’t appear the club intends to call the outfielder back up to the majors before the season ends in nine days. Robles has appeared in 18 games for Rochester since the Nats demoted him Aug....
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Luis García making progress at the plate; reverse splits + more

For the first time since August 1st and the sixth time overall this season, Davey Martinez hit Luis García fifth in the Washington Nationals’ lineup in Thursday night’s series opener with the Cincinnati Reds in Great American Ball Park. García, 21, was coming off a 6 for 14 series in Miami in which he hit two doubles and a home run, and was in the midst of a nice run in September, with a .272/.289/.506 line, eight doubles, three home runs, two walks, and 11 Ks in 22 games and 83 plate appearances on the month coming out of the series win over the Marlins.
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Paolo Espino keeps making most of opportunities with Nats...

Paolo Espino made his major league debut in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers and pitched for the Texas Rangers, who acquired him for cash that August, then didn’t pitch another big league game until he came up with the Washington Nationals in 2020’s 60-game season. A 34-year-old journeyman, Espino came...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals talk working with Keibert Ruiz: Nats’ pitchers liking Ruiz’s work...

Washington Nationals’ lefty Josh Rogers talked after making his first start with the club back on September 4th, about work he did with catcher Keibert Ruiz when the two were together at Triple-A Rochester as a key to a successful run, which resulted in a call-up back to the big leagues three years after he debuted in the majors with Baltimore’s Orioles in 2018 and then injured his elbow in 2019.
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for today’s series finale with the Colorado Rockies

Juan Soto is 11 for 29 (.379/.591/.759) with two doubles, three home runs, 15 walks, and four Ks in nine games and 44 plate appearances on the Washington Nationals’ final road trip of the season, which wraps up with this afternoon’s 3:10 PM ET matchup with the Colorado Rockies, but the 22-year-old slugger, who currently sits second in the race for the National League batting title (at .318 to former teammate Trea Turner’s .325) is just 1 for 8 with a walk and two Ks in 9 PAs in two games in Coors Field.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Kyle Mcgowin
Person
Kyle Finnegan
Person
Lane Thomas
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ Josh Rogers had 300-strong family & friends in Cincinnati

Through his first four starts with the Washington Nationals, 27-year-old left-hander Josh Rogers had a 2.16 ERA, a 4.53 FIP, seven walks, 16 Ks, and a .205/.276/.341 line against. Rogers, (who signed a minor league deal with the Nationals back in early June, three days after the Baltimore Orioles released...
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals drop 3-1 decision to Colorado Rockies; rubber match in Coors Field tomorrow...

Patrick Corbin gave up just two runs in six innings, which, in Coors Field, you know, but one of the two came on his 37th home run allowed this season, the highest total in the National League, and it was an absolute bomb of a 475-foot last by Colorado Rockies’ slugger Trevor Story, who put the home team up 2-0 early on the Washington Nationals in what ended up a 3-1 win.
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ prospect Jake Randa & major league memories

WASHINGTON – As a young boy, Jake Randa recalls being at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City when his father, Joe, played for the Royals. Before one game, Jake Randa and his brother, Justin, accompanied their father on the field as they placed third base in its correct spot before a home game with the Royals.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple A#Kyle Finnegan Location#Triple A Rochester#Nats#Cardinals
federalbaseball.com

Learning to win: The clear job ahead for the Washington Nationals

For all the drama of a postseason atmosphere and sellout crowds at Nationals Park for this final series with the Boston Red Sox, the Washington Nationals’ biggest flaw has been on brazen display. This team needs to learn to win. “I’ve already went around and told them, ‘Hey, you need...
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals turn to Joan Adon in today’s season finale with Boston Red Sox

Washington Post writer Jesse Dougherty noted the presence of 23-year-old, 6’2’’, 242-pound righty Joan Adon in Nationals Park before the 2nd game of 3 with the Boston Red Sox in D.C. on Saturday, writing on Twitter that Adon was, “... with the Nationals and was scratched from his start in Rochester last night, [which] could very well mean he’s going to start the season finale [on Sunday].”
MLB
federalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals’ lineup for the 2nd of 3 with the Boston Red Sox in D.C.

Fighting to hold on to a Wild Card spot in the American League, the Boston Red Sox are not going to let Juan Soto beat them, so they approached him carefully in the series opener last night in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park, walking him four times, not intentionally, but in a pitching him carefully kind of way.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Larry Brown Sports

Tony La Russa has message for Albert Pujols

Tony La Russa had a message for Albert Pujols on Sunday. Pujols’ Los Angeles Dodgers are set to begin a four-game series with the Cardinals in St. Louis on Monday. Pujols starred for the Cardinals from 2001-2011, winning three MVPs and two World Series. La Russa was his manager for all of those seasons and loves the slugger dearly.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy