Minna Taylor of Energize Your Voice: “Over communicate”

Over communicate. During a crisis, I have never heard someone express that they wish they had less information. Simply reflect back to the last time your flight was delayed. Everyone is standing around with anxious glances wondering if anyone knows what’s going on even though the airline staff gave an update five minutes ago. People need the security of information. As leaders, it’s really easy to get tunnel vision. Head down and get it done. Don’t forget to come up for air and connect to your people, frequently. It doesn’t always have to be new information. Reiterate information or just let them know you appreciate them.