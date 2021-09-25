CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

3 Reasons It Could Pay to Book Holiday Travel Now

By Christy Bieber
Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs it time to plan ahead for your holiday vacation?. Many people are hoping to travel for the holidays this year, especially since going on vacation last year was difficult or impossible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. If you're thinking about taking a trip over the festive season, it could...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCVB

Ben Has Your Back: Now might be a good time to book air travel

BOSTON — The price of air travel soared this summer as travel resumed after a year of pent-up demand during the pandemic, but prices are now coming back down to earth. "Domestic airfare out of Boston has come down from $330 this summer to about $240 right now round trip," said Adit Damodaran, an economist at Hopper, a Boston-based travel booking company.
BOSTON, MA
Fox News

This is when you should book your holiday flights

Don't count on any last-minute deals. When it comes to getting a deal on holiday airfare, there's no time like the present. According to the flight-tracking experts at Hopper, the lowest prices are very likely available right now. "For those ready to book, take advantage of the cheapest fares available now, particularly for the Christmas holiday," Hopper writes in its annual Holiday Travel Guidance Report.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveler.com

Now Is the Time to Book a Rental Car for the Holidays

We've all heard the horror stories swirling amid the current rental car shortage: Tourists leasing U-hauls in Hawaii as a last resort, or travelers being charged hundreds of dollars per day for a subcompact car. Now, approaching the busy holiday travel season, many travelers are wondering if they should even attempt to secure a rental car during November and December.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time Travel#Credit Card Debt
ABC 4

Should you book travel now for 2022 and Starbucks gives out free drinks

Today on GTU – This year marked the first time many Americans traveled since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. People tended to start small with short road trips, visits to relatives they hadn’t seen in a long time, or other domestic travel for events like rescheduled weddings. But now that many of us have made up for lost time and adjusted to leaving our homes, some are starting to dream big again. Looking ahead to 2022, there’s even more hope for exciting vacations to farther destinations. “Travel is of course a personal decision,” Val Anthony, lead research analyst at Tripadvisor, told HuffPost. “We do know this, those who are booking for 2022 are booking bigger vacations. The average price of stays being booked for January 2022 is twice that of the stays being planned for September 2021. Tune in for tips before you book that next trip.
TRAVEL
goodhousekeeping.com

10 best cruises to book for a 2022 holiday at sea

So many places, so little time - and the best cruises for 2022 are ideal for seeing as much of the world as you can, now that travel has resumed. One of our favourite things about a cruise is that you can visit multiple bucket-list destinations in one holiday and discover new treasures on your way. The best cruises let you explore places you simply can’t reach on foot, like deep green Icelandic fjords and the icebergs of Alaska’s Inside Passage.
TRAVEL
Motley Fool

3 Things I'm Looking for in a New Travel Rewards Card

Here's what I'm hoping to get out of the next travel credit card I apply for. Last year, I made the decision to close a travel rewards credit card I opened in 2019. The reason? The card came with an annual fee, and since I'm not doing much air travel these days, I decided it wasn't worth paying.
CREDITS & LOANS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Vaccines
howtogeek.com

The Best iPads for Holiday 2021 for Drawing, Travel, and More

How-To Geek's product recommendations come from the same team of experts that have helped people fix their gadgets over one billion times. We only recommend the best products based on our research and expertise. We never accept payment to endorse or review a product. Read More ». Best iPad Overall:...
TRAVEL
TravelPulse

New Study Reveals Holiday Travel Trends

Expedia has released new data on holiday travel for the upcoming festive season. The survey found that travelers are in the planning phases for Thanksgiving and Christmas with the most popular locales including destinations in Mexico, the southern United States and the Caribbean. Once again, U.S. travelers are staying closer...
TRAVEL
bee-news.com

Start holiday gift shopping now

If you will have holiday shopping to do this year, you need to get started on it now. Manufacturers and store owners are saying there will be shortages. There are labor problems, problems with container ships that can’t be offloaded in ports, trucks that can’t deliver the goods, material supply-chain problems … you get the picture.
SHOPPING
CNET

Shop now or snarled shipping could make your holiday gifts late

The school year just started, Halloween is coming and Thanksgiving plans are still up in the air. We get it. Your hands are full. Still, consider ordering your year-end gifts now if they're an important part of your holidays. Any product you order online could take longer than usual for...
SHOPPING
Telegraph

Why you should think about booking a ski holiday for 2021 right now

Skiers and snowboarders desperate for fresh tracks in the snow should seriously consider signing up for the coming winter – and doing it soon. Many of us have missed at least one season on the slopes – unless you were lucky enough to make it to Switzerland before the borders closed, or took a trip up to the Scottish Highlands for a day in the backcountry last winter. We have been starved of skiing since March 2020 and people can’t wait to get back.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Atlanta

USPS Slowdown: Why You Should Expect Longer Mail Delivery Times This Holiday Season

DENVER (KCNC-TV) — This year’s rush of mailing holiday packages is right around the corner. With that, the USPS is issuing a new message to mailers: Expect a slowdown of mail delivery. The new standards will impact 40% of first class mail, revising existing one-to-three day service standards to five days. People in downtown Denver who rely on prompt mail delivery for business told KCNC-TV news of the USPS slowdown is frustrating. “I personally mail CBD out to my customers and it’s timely for them because their pets are waiting on their medicine,” said Danielle Jarock, who owns Quality Paws Natural Pet. “I...
INDUSTRY
Sunderland Echo

£6 luxury holiday – it could be you!

Vrbo®, a global expert in family holiday homes for more than 25 years, has thousands of holiday homes in the UK to choose from for the ultimate family get together. After 25 years of matching holidaymakers and holiday homes, Vrbo now offers more than two million online bookable holiday rentals across the globe. Think of anywhere in the world and there is a good chance Vrbo have the perfect place to stay, right there ready and waiting, and within your budget for a family trip away!
LIFESTYLE
News 12

Expedia releases most popular holiday travel destinations

Now may be the time to book your Thanksgiving and Christmas getaways - if you haven't already. Expedia released its holiday forecast. According to the travel website, popular destinations this year include beaches in Mexico and the mountains in Utah and Colorado. Some places seeing the biggest jump in searches...
TRAVEL
cbslocal.com

Expedia Names Allentown A Trending Destination For Holiday Travel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A city in Pennsylvania is one of the hottest destinations for the holidays, according to a travel site. Expedia released its holiday travel forecast this week, with popular destinations this year including beaches in Mexico and the mountains in Colorado and Utah. Places seeing the biggest jump...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy