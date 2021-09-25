Bevy of butterflies brightens summer's end

Today marks the first day of Fall or Autumn, as you may prefer. That means we're slowly going to lose all things Summer around Cheyenne as we transition to 10 months of winter. The city was out yesterday, as far as I know, without any ceremony, taking down the tents and stage. Just go ahead and pause as you think about what a great Summer this was. Did you just have flashbacks of beers on the Downtown Depot Plaza? Images of food trucks dancing in your head? All the rock music? At least the last band we saw was a great Pearl Jam cover band.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 11 DAYS AGO