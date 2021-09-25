CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Match Recap: Leeds United u23s 4-4 Blackburn Rovers u23s

By Ciaran O'Hare
Cover picture for the articleThe Leeds United under-23s were held to an incredible 4-4 draw by Blackburn Rovers at York City’s LNER Stadium. The Whites opened the scoring on 23 minutes, and who else but Joe Gelhardt to score it? Drameh drove down the right before offloading to Gelhardt in a wide position. Gelhardt drifted inside, beating three defenders on his way to the penalty area before curling a low strike across the goal and into the bottom left corner.

