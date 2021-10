The Titans will meet the Colts in Week 3 for their first AFC South contest of the year. Mike Vrabel and Co. will look to keep the good times rolling after their incredible and unlikely comeback win in Seattle. It’s rare you can put your foot on the gas this early, but a win would send the Titans to 2-1 and the Colts to 0-3. That would be a great start for Tennessee as they try to defend their division crown.