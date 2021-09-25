A national U.S. data privacy law would solve a trillion-dollar problem
While the infrastructure package recently passed by the Senate is a critical piece of legislation for the future of the U.S., it leaves out one important area: data. As a significant challenge facing all businesses in the U.S., data is a modern kind of infrastructure that needs to be addressed with the same care and consideration as roads and bridges. It’s also a critical underpinning for many of the benefits of expanded broadband services, including equitable access to information and free internet, that lawmakers have already incorporated into the bill.venturebeat.com
