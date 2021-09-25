Clawson is the Tony Bennet of Football

He doesn't have 5 star players. He has a unique system. H.e recruits to it and coaches it extremely well. He runs the ball to set up the pass. His teams are in shape, and block and tackle well. They are very fundamentally sound. He has developed a program that plays the same system and wins year after year. Unfortunately we haven't. We look slow, out of shape, and block and tackle poorly. We have not forced a single punt in two games. I'm afraid we are in for some real long term trouble.