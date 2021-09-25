I can only take comfort in that we possibly just lost 2 games to the

Guys were open and Howell missed them and also that stadium isn't very easy to win at for you first game of the season. Now VT to their credit, have very good corners that played man well and was physical. UNC is a team that gets better as the season goes on because that offensive scheme is explosive. I'm not a huge fan of the 3-3-5 because of the different gap responsibilities compared to the 3-4 scheme or our 2-4-5 that we used to run as well. Just gotta make sure the personnel fits as far as the back ups. Every time we have to insert back ups, it's a noticeable drop off IMO.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO