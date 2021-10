SMU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday to break down the Iron Skillet battle against TCU. Here's everything he said during his media availability. On TCU: "They look like a typical TCU team. A lot of speed. Really good defensively. Play hard, sound. They know what they're doing. They've been doing it for a long time. They're always the same. They got really talented guys up front. Lot of speed at linebacker. Then, always tons of speed on the backend.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO